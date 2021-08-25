What’s Happening Aug. 26 – Sept. 2

Croaker’s acoustic music brings a wide range of influences to bear when interpreting existing music or writing their own songs (Courtesy Photo).

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One More Mile will play the season-ender for this year’s summer Concerts in the Park series Thursday at Ober Park (Courtesy Photo).

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One More Mile is closer for Concerts in Park

One More Mile, a blues group from Vashon, will play the season-ender for this year’s summer Concerts in the Park series, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Ober Park.

The concert was originally scheduled to take place Thursday, Aug. 26, but was postponed due to a chance of rain.

The band is fronted by “The Principal” Jason Lollar (vocals/lead guitar) and “Lonesome” Mike Nichols (vocals/harmonica) — a musical brotherhood that goes back for decades. Expect original grooves, classic blues, funk, and rock and roll covers in the vein of James Cotton, Albert Collins, Little Walter and The Meters. Rounding out the band are keyboardist/vocalist Tony Mann, bassist/vocalist Chuck Keller and drummer/ vocalist Wesley Peterson.

Concerts in the Park is presented by Vashon Park District and curated by Vashon Events.

Croaker plays the pub

The Vashon band, Croaker, will play an outdoor show at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Vashon Community Pub. The group plays acoustic music with a new-grass attitude and old-time instruments, bringing a wide range of influences to bear when interpreting existing music or writing their own songs. Jazz, Cajun and klezmer music are all part of the mix.

The seasoned quartet includes Steve Meyer on bass, Kim Thal on violin, Eric Frith on guitar and banjo, and Andre Sapp on mandolin and guitar.