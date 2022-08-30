Sound Publishing to host King County prosecutor candidate forum Sept. 28

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Sound Publishing is hosting a King County prosecutor candidate forum Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Carco Theatre in Renton.

Hosted in partnership with the Renton Chamber of Commerce, this event allows voters to meet and hear from the two candidates running for King County Prosecutor prior to casting ballots. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Candidate Leesa Manion, who has spent 15 years as chief of staff for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, is facing Jim Ferrell, a former prosecutor and current mayor of Federal Way.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the forum is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The forum is free and open to the public. Carco Theatre is located at 1717 Maple Valley Highway in Renton.

To submit a questions for the candidates or topics of interest, please email editor@rentonreporter.com.