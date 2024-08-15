Lively Nashville band, Adrian & Meredith, up next at Ober Park

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Vashon’s August Concerts in the Park next concert, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Ober Park, will boast an act that the roots music journal No Depression has called “a barn-burner of roots rock perfection” — the Nashville-based Adrian & Meredith Band.

The free concert is presented by Vashon Park District, in partnership with Vashon Events.

Adrian & Meredith Band — influenced by klezmer, power pop, punk, polka, New Orleans swing, and a touch of blues rock — formed in 2015 and has subsequently cultivated an enthusiastic following. In 2024, the group has toured to play at more than 100 shows and festivals across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and will soon release a series of new songs recorded at Dial Back Records in Oxford, Mississippi, with members of bands including Squirrel Nut Zippers, Punch Brothers, Mighty Poplar, and with Jimbo Mathus.

Pete Welch, of Vashon Events, called Adrian & Meredith’s music “fearless, blistering and Balkan-tinged Americana sound” — promising that it will get islanders on their feet to “dance, clap and stomp along” during the show at Ober Park.

The concert’s opening act, Colette and Shawn Jones, is part of Vashon Events’s “New Voices” program, featuring emerging talent on the island.

During a transformative tenure in Nashville, Colette polished up her catalog of original songs and etched them into two full-length studio albums. Her debut album, “Deluge,” intertwines classic country, bluegrass, and Americana sounds.

Don’t have time to make dinner before the show? Iyad’s Syrian Grill will serve up tasty Middle Eastern food at Ober Park. Bring the family — there’s plenty of grassy space to spread out on a warm summer night in Ober Park’s natural amphitheater setting.

But leave your dog at home — they are not allowed in Ober Park. Alcohol and smoking are also not permitted.

What’s up next in the series? The Jewel Tones, a Motown group, will play on Aug. 22, and Trolls Cottage, playing their trademark blend of world and island roots music, will close the series on Aug. 29.

Upcoming opening acts will be Dianne Krouse and Rob Hotchkiss, booked to replace Starbird Road, originally scheduled to open for the Jewel Tones, and Natasha Popova, opening for Troll’s Cottage.

To find out more, visit vashonevents.org.