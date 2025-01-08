News Briefs | January 9 edition

Mt. Tahoma / Rainier rises above the trees in this photo taken at Inspiration Point. (Bob McMahon photo)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

This photo from Inspiration Point was taken at sunrise a few days after work in late December by arborist Brian Novotney. (Keith Prior photo)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Officials aware of derelict vessel

State and county officials are monitoring a derelict vessel on Vashon which has most recently been reported at Dockton Park marina.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 7, the vessel has been moored without permission for seven days and is now considered derelict, King County Parks spokesperson Eleanor Lee said.

”In this case, the vessel owner did not pay and was not registered,” Lee said.

The Parks District Maintenance Coordinator is posting notice, she said, which enters the boat into WA DNR’s vessel removal process — a process which can take up to 30 days.

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and state Department of Natural Resources both confirmed that they are aware of the vessel and working to address it.

Islanders donate thousands for toy drive

Islanders donated more than $6,000 for gifts for 155 Vashon children at the 2024 toy drive sponsored by John L Scott, according to the real estate company.

Many islanders also donated both purchased and handmade gifts to the toy drive, which the local John L Scott has been involved in for more than 20 years.

Readers share Inspiration Point pictures

Readers recently shared images with The Beachcomber of the recently opened-up views at Inspiration Point, a historic area on the south end of Vashon Island.

The Beachcomber explored the history of Inspiration Point in its January 2 edition. Arborist Brian Novotney was hired by the Vashon Park District in December to thin and limb the trees at Inspiration Point to open the view. He completed his work in late December. The Vashon Parks Foundation has supported efforts at Inspiration Point through fundraising and community outreach.

Public meetings

The following taxing districts, government bodies, utility providers and citizen groups have civic meetings coming up.

• Vashon Park District: The Park District board’s next regularly scheduled board meeting is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Ober Park Administration Building (17130 Vashon Hwy. SW) and via Zoom. Visit vashonparks.org for more information.

• Water District 19’s next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW.

• Vashon Health Care District’s next regularly scheduled board meeting is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Vashon Presbyterian Church (17708 Vashon Hwy SW) and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org for more information.

• The next Vashon Ferry Advisory Committee meeting takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Vashon Land Trust building, 10014 S.W. Bank Road, as well as virtually on Zoom. (A Zoom link will be released closer to the day.)

• The Vashon Groundwater Protection Committee next meets from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22. More information will be released closer to the day.

• Vashon Island School District’s next regular board meeting starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org for more information.