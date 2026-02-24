Recommended: World music and deep roots onstage at VCA

Swipe or click to see more

Music lovers on Vashon have two special treats in store coming up soon at Vashon Center for the Arts.

Ganesh Rajagopalan

Grammy-award winner Ganesh Rajagopalan will perform with the Swarayoga Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, in VCA’s Kay White Hall.

Rooted in the rich traditions of South Indian classical music and shaped by a global creative life, Rajagopalan — renowned as an Indian classical violinist, film score composer and educator — brings the violin into conversation with rhythm, breath and story. His works also connect centuries of music, bridging bridges ancient ragas with contemporary cinematic and improvisational sensibilities.

The concert is a part of a new partnership between VCA and SAMA: Music + Art, a nonprofit cultural organization founded in 2019 by Darek Mazzone and John Goodfellow.

Sunny War

Sunny War, a rising guitar virtuoso, will play a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Vashon Center for the Arts.

In her early 20s, War quit her job in a mall to pursue music full-time. She produced her first EP “Worthless” and sold it herself, one CD at a time, on Venice Boardwalk in Los Angeles. The spirit of determination and hope is carried into the folk-punk sound she has since made her own. In less than a decade, War has released four EPs and five studio albums, each garnering increasing attention and accolades from critics.

Michael Simmons, a musician, journalist and filmmaker, is one of those critics.

“I haven’t heard a young guitarist this dexterous in eons,” he wrote in the LA Weekly.

Find out more and get tickets to both shows at vashoncenterforthearts.org.