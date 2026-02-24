Veteran players pay it forward for young musicians

Musicians to play a fundraiser for Vashon Island Scholarship Foundation’s music program include (top, left to right) Diane Krouse, Rob Hotchkiss, Kim Thal and (bottom, left to right) Daryl Redeker, Orville Johnson, Mark Graham and Kat Eggleston. (Courtesy Photo)

A who’s who of Vashon’s finest musicians will raise the roof for a great cause from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Vashon High School Theater, performing in the annual fundraiser for Vashon Island Scholarship Foundation’s music scholarship program.

The scholarship, formerly called the Paul Colwell and Vashon Events Scholarship, is now under the umbrella of the larger scholarship foundation.

Performers at the concert will include Mark Graham and Orville Johnson, Ray Hanowell, Nell Coffman, Kim Thal, Ryan and Rob Hotchkiss, Dianne Krause, Steve Itterly, Carter Castle, Mikey Naucus, Jeff Kanzler, Steve Amsden, Kat Eggleston, Chuck Roehm, Josie Reiling, Daryl Redeker, Paul Gerard, JT Wingett, Wilson Abbott, Chris Anderson, and Paul and Steve Colwell. Craig Beles will emcee the show.

All funds raised will go to scholarships to graduating seniors who intend to continue with music in their higher education.

There is suggested donation of $10-$20 at the door, with payments by check, credit card and Venmo accepted. Donations to the fund are also accepted at vashonscholarships.org. In the comment or memo box, include the words “For the Vashon Island Music Scholarship.”