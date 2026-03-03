A year in: Island Center Homes reinforces the value of community

It’s been close to a year since Vashon Household (VHH) opened Island Center Homes (ICH). As VHH’s board president, I’ll say it’s gone better than I expected. But, then again, I, like many islanders, didn’t know what to expect.

ICH, a 40-unit property on the corner of Vashon Highway and 188th Street, was built for what we perceived as our community’s most vulnerable – people who were homeless, with physical or mental disabilities, and veterans. While islanders lauded the project’s intent, there were concerns about potential threats to public safety that come with such a sensitive population. What we’ve learned has been humbling. The people who live there are resilient, self-effacing, compassionate, and grounded in their community.

ICH’s full-time resident services coordinator, Rachael Hetrick, describes them as: “brothers, uncles, nephews, sons, daughters, aunts, and grandparents. They are dear friends who give their time to care for others when they are ill, avid protectors of our environment, artists, construction workers, chefs, grocery checkers, musicians, and animal lovers. They are a perfect sampling of what makes Vashon beautiful.”

Like many islanders who have struggled with affordable housing, ICH residents have lacked a stable home, or basic creature comforts, for a very long time. Half were homeless before landing an apartment at ICH. Others lived in constant fear of eviction. Many haven’t seen a doctor or dentist in years. So, when we’re asked, “how’s it going at ICH?,” we first need to define what that means. If it’s helping residents adjust to having stable housing by respecting the pace at which each person is adapting, then we’re exceeding expectations.

While 85 percent of residents arrived with existing support, it took time for the remaining 15 percent to build the trust necessary to request services. Today, nearly every resident is engaged with a care team. Our focus this year has been providing a judgment-free environment where residents can access resources at their own pace, with the goal of fostering long-term independence.

When a resident decides to seek help, Hetrick works closely with established community partners – Mobile Integrated Health (MIH), Vashon Youth & Family Services, Vashon Senior Center, King County Social Services, and other local providers – to dial in responsive, flexible services tailored to individual needs.

Lisa Coley, MIH’s social worker who serves all of Vashon concurs: “I have valued collaborating with Rachael Hetrick in support of Island Center Homes’ residents. She brings exceptional skill in assessing individual needs and unwavering dedication in guiding residents through the process of connecting with essential financial, social, and mental health resources. In our respective roles, Rachael and I are part of a broader network of individuals working across emergency services, social service, education, and health agencies to strengthen the health and resilience of our island community.”

Vashon’s Social Services Network is impressively active and well-coordinated for a rural community, but there are holes, most notably for behavioral health, substance use, medical and case management services. VHH’s role is to provide stable housing and connect residents to care, both on and off island, when they’re ready. But it’s up to the residents to accept care. In the rare case when a resident breaks rules or endangers neighbors, VHH must act by engaging with law enforcement.

I speak for VHH’s entire board when I say we are proud of our dedicated, compassionate staff and thankful for our social-service partners and all they do on behalf of this community. At the end of the day, we’re all in this together and are accountable to one another for meeting our clients – all valued community members – where they are with the best services possible. If we can keep the client in focus, then we can make a difference in people’s lives.

Anne Atwell is the president of the Vashon Household Board of Directors.