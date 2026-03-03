Fastpitch is back — now we need more middle-school players

Late last year, the Beachcomber reported on Vashon Youth Baseball & Softball’s “SOS – Save Our Softball” initiative: rebuilding girls’ softball in hopes that VHS will be able to continue fielding a varsity fastpitch team in the coming years.

Since January, VYBS has welcomed over two dozen young athletes to the McMurray and Chautauqua gyms for preseason “Friends in Fastpitch clinics.” Under the guidance of community volunteers and VHS coaches, the VHS varsity student-athlete mentors leading these clinics have emphasized fun, camaraderie, and perseverance. Young athletes are practicing familiar skills and developing new ones, such as learning the underhand whip of fastpitch pitching or how to break-in and condition their leather gloves. Many players are trying the sport for the first time and discovering the joy of accomplishing a challenging new activity.

These players represent a significant increase in local girls’ enthusiasm for the sport—enough that VYBS can once again offer a team for athletes in grades 3-5! However, the group of 6th-8th graders needs more teammates before we can commit to the spring season. We especially encourage Harbor School students and McMurray commuter students to join up. Register for the free clinics and the spring season at www.vybs.net. VYBS offers financial aid for households in need.

New teams need gear, so SOS is calling on our Vashon community to help fund the girls’ teams! Please join us for a showing of the beloved 1992 film A League of Their Own on Tuesday, March 10, 6 p.m. at the Vashon Theatre. All donations at the door will benefit the new fastpitch softball teams’ purchases of equipment and uniforms.

The remaining Friends in Fastpitch clinics will occur on Friday 2/27 (grades 3-5) and Saturday 2/28 (grades 6-8). VYBS’ batting clinics for baseball and softball take place on March 1, 8, and 15. And we are excited to announce an all-new Coaching Clinic in partnership with Driveline Baseball on March 7 in Kent. Check www.vybs.net for more information.

Lindsey Gay (they/them) is the VYBS president. They have been coaching youth baseball since 2019 and enjoy playing in Vashon’s adult summer slowpitch softball leagues.