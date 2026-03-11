Scarlet Hansen joins The Beachcomber staff as part-time reporter

Scarlet Hansen, a former contributing writer for the Beachcomber, joined the staff March 2 as a part-time reporter.

She will take over the position left by longtime Beachcomber reporter Elizabeth Shepherd, who retired from staff on Feb. 24.

Hansen will work alongside editor-in-chief Aspen Anderson and publisher Daralyn Anderson, who share a last name but are not related.

Hansen graduated from the University of Washington in 2024, where she received degrees in Journalism and Sociology. While an undergraduate, she worked as a staff writer for The Daily, the university’s student-run publication, covering news and health-science research.

In 2023, she was awarded second place in the UW chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists’ annual competition for her reporting on Washington’s assault weapons ban and the group of high-school students that helped pass the legislation.

During the winter of 2024, Hansen interned for Cascade PBS, covering the 2024 legislative session in Olympia. Her reporting informed a statewide audience on policy decisions like putting Narcan in all Washington public schools, amending child pornography laws to include explicit AI-created images and allowing non-citizens to obtain professional licenses for many jobs.

Hansen has also contributed freelance stories to Real Change, a Seattle-based newspaper covering homelessness and poverty, where she reported on housing policies being considered in the state legislature, and has bylines in outlets like the Seattle Medium and WA Latino News Network.

Outside of reporting, Hansen also volunteers for the Prison Journalism Project, a non-profit that trains incarcerated writers and publishes their work.

Born and raised in Seattle, Hansen grew up visiting Vashon and has always been drawn to its stunning nature, art scene and local activism.

“Vashon is such a special part of Washington, and there are so many things that make it unique,” Hansen said. “I’m excited to keep learning from community members and immerse myself in the important journalism on the island, especially at a time when local journalism feels more important than ever.”

Throughout her time working in journalism, Hansen has been drawn to stories that merge local politics with human-centered reporting, understanding the challenges in communities and how people work to respond to them.

“Scarlet has brought rigor, excellence and deep sensitivity to her reporting, and we feel incredibly lucky to have her,” editor Aspen Anderson said.

As a Beachcomber reporter, Hansen says she hopes to understand what makes Vashon distinctive as an unincorporated part of King County, as well as what statewide — or nationwide — conversations are also happening on the island.

When not reporting, Hansen enjoys cooking, rollerskating, attending local theatre and comedy events and spending time outside.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scarlet to the Beachcomber and have her join our newsroom,” publisher Daralyn Anderson said.