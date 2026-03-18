Acclaimed photographer to share images of woodpeckers

Acclaimed wildlife photographer Paul Bannick will share stories and images from his new book, “Woodpecker: A year in the Life of North American Woodpeckers,” at the Vashon Theatre at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24.

Bannick, a Seattle-based photographer, has won numerous awards for his work—dramatic and iconic images of owls, woodpeckers, songbirds and more. His work has been featured in national magazines, guidebooks and exhibits and in five published books. The Burke Museum of Natural History transformed one his books, “The Owl and The Woodpecker,” into two traveling exhibits.

In creating his newest book, “Woodpecker,” Bannick documented the often-secret lives of woodpeckers—following them from Alaska’s boreal forests, to the oak woodlands of the West and Midwest, to the tropical forests of Mexico and the Caribbean. His book introduces the reader to all 41 North American woodpeckers, capturing their charismatic behavior, colorful displays and sensitive habitats.

In a story in the New York Times last month, Bannick called woodpeckers “the heartbeat of our forests”—ecosystem engineers whose excavations in search of insects carve roosts for countless other birds and enhance nutrient cycling by helping decomposing wood turn into organic matter. “For gardens to come alive, that’s the best thing we can do: welcome the woodpecker,” he told the Times.

His presentation on Vashon is sponsored by the Vashon Bird Alliance, with support from the Vashon Theatre and Island GreenTech. According to Steve Hunter, VBA board president, “The presentation promises to be rich, inspiring and educational—an evening well-spent.”

The event is free. Donations will be accepted at the door.

Leslie Brown is a former editor of The Beachcomber.