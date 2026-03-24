Holy Week begins, Eggstravaganza returns

A very large, very friendly rabbit from the 2025 egg hunt. (Courtesy Photo)

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As Holy Week begins, several Vashon churches are planning services and gatherings leading up to Easter.

Vashon Island Community Church and Bethel Church will hold a joint Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Bethel Church.

Vashon Island Community Church will also host its own Easter celebration on Sunday, April 5, with an 8:30 a.m. potluck breakfast, open to all, followed by a 10 a.m. worship service and an egg hunt for children, also open to all.

Bethel Church is hosting an 8:30am Easter Breakfast followed by a 10am Easter service April 5.

Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit will begin Holy Week with Palm Sunday Rite II Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m. March 29. On Maundy Thursday, April 2, the church will offer Soup and Stories at 5 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. service.A Good Friday service is scheduled for noon April 3. Easter morning worship, also a Rite II Holy Eucharist service, will take place at 10 a.m. April 5.

Vashon United Methodist Church will hold its Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. April 5.

St. John Vianney Catholic Church will begin Holy Week with Palm Sunday Mass at 9:30 a.m. March 29. Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be held at 7 p.m. April 2, followed by adoration of the Blessed Sacrament through noon on Good Friday. On April 3, the church will hold Outdoor Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. and Good Friday liturgy at 7 p.m. St. John Vianney will also hold an Easter Vigil Mass at 9 p.m. April 4 and Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30 a.m. April 5.

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

Egg hunt returns to Ober Park

Ober Park will soon be dotted with thousands of colorful eggs as children race across the grass for the Vashon Park District’s annual Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4.

This year’s event will feature 3,500 hidden eggs, with separate hunt areas for children ages 1 to 6 and 7 to 10. Organizers said participants can also keep an eye out for special golden eggs, each containing a prize ticket for a large chocolate bunny.

The event will also include music from the Vashon Community Street Band and a visit from a crowd-favorite oversized rabbit, adding to the festive atmosphere of one of the island’s hallmark spring celebrations.

In an effort to make the event more welcoming to a wider range of families, organizers said ear covers will be available for participants with sensory sensitivities.