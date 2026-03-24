What it means to tend a place

This week’s Beachcomber carries three very different stories: the death of Jay Becker, a community conversation about housing and the arrival of our Home & Garden edition. On the surface, they may not seem to have much to do with one another. But together, they say something essential about Vashon.

All three are, in their own way, about tending a place.

Jay Becker understood that deeply. He believed in the small, steady work of paying attention — to local government, to neighbors, to the texture of everyday life in a town small enough to feel knowable and large enough to contain endless stories. Long after his years at The Beachcomber, that instinct never left him. He was the kind of newspaperman who still stopped for the local paper in small towns, because he knew a community reveals itself in what it chooses to notice, record and remember.

That same question — what kind of place are we making, and for whom? — ran through the recent Vashon HouseHold forum on housing. The conversation was complicated, as it should be. Housing on Vashon is not an abstract issue. It is about whether people can stay here, age here, return here, raise children here. It is about whether the island we cherish remains a real community or becomes something narrower, more exclusive and less alive.

And then there is the Home & Garden edition, arriving just as spring begins to stretch across the island. Its pages celebrate beauty, yes — but also labor, stewardship and care. Gardens do not happen by accident. Neither do homes. Neither does community. All require patience, attention and a willingness to invest in something larger than oneself.

That is what connects these stories. Jay Becker helped tend this place by helping tell its story. Islanders at the housing forum are wrestling with how to tend it responsibly into the future. And the gardeners, growers and homemakers in this week’s special section show the quiet, intimate ways people shape and love the ground beneath their feet.

A local newspaper gets to hold all of this at once: grief, debate, beauty, memory and hope.

That, too, is a kind of tending.