Arts briefs | April 9 edition

Violinist David Greenberg, harpsichordist Elisabeth Wright, viola da gambist Susie Napper and baroque flutist Jeffrey Cohan will perform music from Telemann’s “Paris Quartets” at noon on Monday, April 27 at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit.

Vintage swing band Lizzy & the Triggermen will perform at Vashon Center for the arts on May 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Six-time Grammy nominee Sierra Hull will make a stop at Vashon Center for the Arts on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. as apart of the artist’s national tour.

Irish fiddler Kevin Burke will perform at the at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit on April 13 at 7 p.m.

Fontaine at The Rock Island Pizza

Experience sci-fi concept album “The Surface,” at the project’s premiere event at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at the Rock House Island Pizza. Since 2021, 18-year-old rapper from Vashon, Mickey Fontaine, has used experimental beats, long-form storytelling and hard-hitting rap to define his style. Fontaine’s album follows an unnamed clone tasked with killing cyberspace rebels in a digital battlefield over the course of one day. But as the clone’s reality begins to disintegrate, a yearning for the outside world begins to form.

The event is free, and those interested in hearing the album can visit tinyurl.com/3k6z8aac.

Songwriter sessions

Join multi-instrumentalist Benjamin Hunter and guitarist and vocalist Kate Atwell at “Songwriter Sessions,” hosted by Vashon Center for the Arts. Benjamin, whose main instrument is violin, plays music that “not only spans an array of genres but a huge swath of history,” according to City Arts Magazine. Benjamin is also the artistic director of Northwest Folklife.

Born and raised on Vashon Island, singer-songwriter Atwell’s nuanced style utilizes her grounding voice, guitar and storytelling to capture listeners.

Both artists will perform at “Songwriter Sessions” from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 12 at Vashon Center for the Arts. The event is free and does not require a ticket. More information can be found at vashoncenterforthearts.org

Kevin Burke in concert

Renowned Irish fiddler Kevin Burke will perform an evening of traditional music at 7 p.m. Monday, April 13 at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit. Throughout his decades-long career, Burke has established himself as an influential figure in fiddle music both as a solo artist and as a collaborator. Early in his career, Burke played with Irish group the Bothy Band, and released a solo album, “If the Cap Fits,” establishing him as a first-class musician. Settling into the United States in the ‘80s, Burke continued to work with the Bothy Band band mate Mícheál Ó Domhnaill, releasing albums, “Promenade,” and “Portland.” Burke was inducted to the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in 2010 and is the founder of independent record label, “Loftus music.” The artist’s sustained passion for fiddle music is what has driven his long-lasting career, and has defined him as an immensely engaging performer. The event has a suggested donation of $25, and those interested in attending can make a reservation by contacting Jan Strolle at janstrolle@comcast.net.

Adventures with movies & emotions

Enjoy a screening of award-winning film, “The Hours,” as well as a guided discussion with Vashon Youth & Family Services at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 at the Vashon Theatre.

The film explores themes of mental illness, identity and a search for meaning through the lives of three women — alive in different decades and places — who share a common connection with the Virginia Woolf novel Mrs. Dalloway. In 2025, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

The screening is part of Vashon Youth & Family Services series, “Adventures in Movies & Emotions,” and is free for everyone.

“Roy G Biv” at Vashon Bookshop

Join author Dr. Jessika Satori for the release of her book “Roy G Biv,” at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 16 at Vashon Bookshop. “Roy G Biv,” — a mnemonic of the colors of the rainbow — is a compilation of poetry surrounding topics of science and spirituality. Satori has lived and worked in countries including Russia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and Madagascar teaching and consulting, and has presented at conferences for global audiences.

The event is free to everyone.

The Brudi brothers

Dynamic sibling trio the Brudi Brothers will play at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at the Vashon Theatre. Known for their rich three-part harmonies, acoustic guitar and roots-inspired songwriting, the Brudi Brothers have honed an infectious sound that connects with audiences instantly. Following the release of their 2020 album, “See you Soon,” the group has released two new singles in the countdown down to the release of their EP, “Dark and Stormy,” on April 17.

Experience the sound, combining folk, country and rock, that has carved out a distinct niche in the Pacific Northwest’s music scene. General admission tickets are $23 if purchased in advance, and $25 at the door, with all ages welcome.

For more information visit vashontheatre.com

Sierra Hull

As apart of her cross-country tour of her independent album “A Tip Toe High Wire,” six-time Grammy nominee Sierra Hull is making a stop in Vashon at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 at Vashon Center for the Arts.

The bold new album blends the artist’s mesmerizing mandolin playing with thoughtful songwriting in her classic modern acoustic style. Born in Byrdstown, Tennessee, Hull’s sound is rooted in bluegrass with a modern feel that continues to push the boundaries of what acoustic music can sound like.

Hull is a seven-time recipient of the International Bluegrass Music Associations’s mandolin player of the year award, and has also been featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. Tickets for the event are $65 for general admission and $75 for premium ticket holders. For more information visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

A diamond night for the arts

Dress up for a night of elegance, celebrating Vashon Center for the Arts at their 60th anniversary Diamond Gala on Saturday, April 25. For sixty years, the center has served as a vibrant hub for art on Vashon, offering classes to islanders of all ages and providing a platform for artists to showcase their work.

Vashon Center for the Arts is hoping islanders will come celebrate in style for their grandest gala yet. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction, and move into a dinner and live auction at 7:15 p.m. for premier gala ticket holders.

This event’s dress code is elegant Vashon chic, so use this as an opportunity to dress up in your sparkliest gowns and sharpest suits. For more information visit vashoncenterforthearts.org

Haiku Festival at Mukai Farm & Garden

Mukai Farm & Garden will hold their 7th annual Haiku Festival, displaying a selection of haiku’s across three categories beginning at 2 p.m., on Sunday, April 26, and throughout the month of May. Over years, the festival has welcomed hundreds of submissions, celebrating haiku and inspiring writers and readers.

The festival has no entry fee, and donations are welcome. Those interested in submitting work are invited to do so by April 14. For more information and to learn how to submit work visit mukaifarmandgarden.org.

Telemann’s “Paris Quartets”

Enjoy the celebrated collection of music by German baroque composer Georg Philipp Telemann, “Paris Quartets” at the 2026 Salish Sea Early Music Festival at noon on Monday, April 27 at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit. Four pieces of the collection will be performed by violinist David Greenberg, harpsichordist Elisabeth Wright, viola da gambist Susie Napper and baroque flutist Jeffrey Cohan — all on period instruments. The event has a suggested donation of $20 to $30, and is free for youth under age 18.

Lizzy and the Triggerman

Called “one of the hottest swing bands in LA” by Fox 11, Lizzy and the Triggermen is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 1 at Vashon Center for the Arts.

The band’s front woman, Lizzy Shapiro, captures audience with her rare vocal power, reminiscent of artists like Amy Winehouse, Ella Fitzgerald and Ertha Kitt according to NPR. Influenced by musical forces like Count Basie and Duke Ellington, the band is known for their old-school sound with unexpected influences that resonate with a broad range of audiences. Together, Lizzy and the Triggermen curate vintage swing for the modern listener.

Tickets are $55 for general admission, $53 for seniors and free for youth with a ticket reservation. For more information and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Deep water dialogues: art beneath the surface

Vashon Center for the Arts is inviting artists to submit work to “Deep Water Dialogues: Art Beneath the Surface,” a juried exhibition featuring art that explores underwater ecosystems and marine life.

The exhibition is inspired by the gray whale that washed onto Vashon’s shores in 2024. The bones — recovered by scientists — will be apart of a sculpture installed in the VCA’s atrium in June. Merging science, ecology and artistic exploration, artists are given a unique opportunity to reflect on life beneath the waters surface using any medium they please. The exhibition will take place at VCA from June 5 to June 28. Artists interested in taking part can submit up to four works by May 1. For more information about the exhibition and submitting work, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Vashon Summer Arts Fest 2026

For the ninth consecutive year, this summer Vashon Center for the Arts will host Vashon Summer Arts Fest, and they’re asking artists to apply to be apart of the annual tradition.

The festival is a nine-week long celebration of the island’s art scene, presented as a series of rotating exhibitions featuring more than 125 artists. From July 3 through August 30, VCA will showcase three exhibitions, each running for three weeks long, dedicated exclusively to the work of Vashon’s artists.

The festival is open to artists of all levels and mediums. Those interested in being apart of the festival can learn more by visiting vashoncenterforthearts.org, or emailing gallery@vashoncenterforthearts.org