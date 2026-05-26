Arts Briefs | May 28 edition

VHS student art showcase

Vashon High School will showcase student artwork between 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 28 in the high school’s main building. The show will feature paintings, drawings, woodworking, jewelry, ceramics, sculpture and more — all created by students. The evening will also include live-demonstrations on wheel-throwing pottery and jewelry making, as well as a jazz band concert in the VHS theatre following the show. A free meal, dessert and drinks will also be provided.

The Comedy of Macbeth

Seattle playwright David Gordon, who grew up on Vashon, will present his newest play, “The Comedy of Macbeth,” showing between May 28 and June 7 at Left Blank Productions. The play follows the classic story of Macbeth, with clownish twists throughout, exploring the comedy in tragedy. For more information and to purchase tickets visit leftblank.space.

Jam in the Atrium

As apart of Vashon Center for the Arts’ ongoing Jam in the Atrium series, Bruce Phares will perform with celebrated musicians Brian Monroney and Jean Chaumont between 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 30. Monroney, who performed a jazz duet with Phares in 2023, has performed with many of the regions’ top jazz artists, in addition to being an arranger and educator. Chaumont, who relocated to the United States from France in 2014, has performed internationally and has had work commissioned in projects including the French documentary, “Le Bonheur en Suspens.” For more information visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Whitney Mongé

Americana-soul singer-songwriter Whitney Mongé will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 at Vashon Center for the Arts. With vocals compared to those of Tracy Chapman combined with powerful storytelling, Mongé’s artistry is heartfelt and connects immediately with audiences.

The artist got her start as a Seattle street performer, and has earned national acclaim with the release of several EPs. Mongé is currently writing her debut full-length album, which is expected to be released in 2026. For more information and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Vashon Opera presents: Hansel & Gretel

Escape into a world of whimsy and wonder at the Vashon Opera’s “Hansel & Gretel,” showing between May 29 and May 31 at Vashon Center for the Arts.

The program’s sweeping score will follow the pair as they venture through the woods, and encounter a wicked witch, played by Anita Spritzer, living in a gingerbread house. For more information and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Piano lad

Vashon High School will end it’s theatrical season with a play written by VHS junior Declan O’Brien, which will run between May 29 and May 31 at Snapdragon Bakery & Cafe. With dramatic monologues, tarot readings and gossip, director Andy James calls the play, “some of the most brilliantly specific writing I have ever directed in any play, let alone one by a student.” Tickets will be available at the door and on the VHS website.

Cassandra Lewis at The Country Store

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Cassandra Lewis will perform at the Country Store at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 31. Blending classic country, psychedelic rock and retro soul, Lewis is known for her powerful vocals and deeply-personal songwriting. After her label debut album, “Lost in a Dream,” introduced Lewis to a wider audience, she is now counting down to the release of her third studio album, “In Love + War,” slated for release in 2026.

Smoky barbecue meals will be sold ahead of the show, courtesy of Gravy. For more information and to purchase tickets visit TicketTomato.com.

The Playdate Trio

As a part of the Masters of Irish Music concert series, join the Playdate Trio for an evening of Irish acoustic music at 7 p.m. on June 2 at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit. The trio is comprised of celebrated musicians Marla Fibish, Rebecca Richman and Lewis Santer who — weaving together mandolin, fiddle and bouzouki — intertwine acoustic sounds to create something both joyful and mischievous. For more information and to make a reservation for the concert, contact Jan Strolle at janstrolle@comcast.net.

VCA Spring Dance Concert

Vashon Center for the Arts will present an enchanting new performance for VCA’s Center for Dance annual spring concert, showing between June 4 and June 7. The Alice in Wonderland inspired concert will feature queens, tea parties, rabbits and mad hatters as order, chaos vanity and passion swirl across the stage.

Having brought dance education to the community for more than two decades — the spring showcase is VCA’s Center for Dance program’s opportunity to show off original choreography, spectacular costumes and outstanding artistry. For more information about the performance, “Wonderland: Rise of the Queen,” and to purchase tickets, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Brett Dennen: Art is Life

Experience a soulful evening of music with singer-songwriter Brett Dennen at 7:30 p.m. on June 10 at Vashon Center for the Arts. Dennen —known for heartfelt lyrics and a folk, Americana and roots-inspired style — explores the full spectrum of human emotions in his music. Hoping to generate a larger impact through his performances, Dennen’s ethos is to gather like-minded people through his music as a force for good.

For more information about Dennen’s performance and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Vashon Opera patron preview party

The Vashon Opera will present a painting, “Composer’s Aria,” for auction at a patron preview party on June 14 at Vashon Center for the Arts. The project is a joint-effort between artist Britt Freda and musical director James Brown. Since 2011, Freda has focused on painting endangered species, and the painting “Composer’s Aria,” will depict a humpback whale. In collaboration with musical director James Brown — the general director and principal conductor for Vashon Opera— the project also features music from Richard Strauss’ “Composer’s Aria.”

PianoFête

Vashon will welcome internationally acclaimed pianists to the island this summer for PianoFête, which will take place between July 8-11 at Vashon Center for the Arts. Over the course of four evenings, artists Vyacheslav Gryaznov, Daria Kiseleva, Rexa Han and Konstantin Soukhovetski will play thrilling musical combinations on two Steinway concert grand pianos. The final-night concert will feature live and virtual orchestras to celebrate the closing of the festival.

Passes for access to all four shows are now on sale, and tickets to individual shows will become available on June 1. For more information visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.