Celebrate June with the First Friday gallery cruise

Artwork by Danny Kopsak will be available for view at Windermere Gallery during June and July.

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Rachel LordKenaga (left) and Sharon Shaver are among the artists featured in VALISE Gallery’s new exhibit “FOUR FRIENDS.”

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Artwork by Kelly O’Dell (top left), Jasmine Novack (top right), Carrie Culp (bottom left) and Kelly Cannell (bottom right) will be featured in VCA’s exhibit “Deep Water Dialogues: Art Beneath the Surface.”

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Artwork by Vashon artist Mary Lawrence will be displayed at the Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union through the month of June.

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Watercolor art created by Will Lockwood. Artwork by the Vashon Senior Center’s watercolor group will be on display at the center through the month of June.

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Celebrate June’s arrival with an evening of art and community at Vashon’s First Friday gallery cruise.

Vashon Center for the Arts

Vashon Center for the Arts will welcome visitors between 5-8 p.m. for the opening reception of their marine-themed exhibition, “Deep Water Dialogues: Art Beneath the Surface.” Featuring more than 45 works by 38 Pacific Northwest artists, the exhibit celebrates the marine world of the Salish Sea and beyond.

The exhibit was inspired by the 40-foot gray whale, “Singer,” who washed ashore on Vashon in 2024, sparking community engagement with the marine sciences, with Vashon Nature Center leading research and skeletal recovery efforts.

Exploring various marine biomes and species, the exhibit will include art across multiple mediums and include paintings, sculptures, blown glass and wood carvings. Coinciding with National Ocean Month, the exhibition will offer an immersive view of unseen marine ecosystems, while acknowledging current environmental threats.

The exhibit will be on view from June 5 through June 28, and gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 12-5 p.m.

VCA will also invite the public back on June 20 for their 60th anniversary party, where visitors can view the articulated skeleton sculpture by Vashon artist Ela Lamblin of Singer the gray whale.

Vashon Center for the Arts is located at 19600 Vashon Highway SW.

Vashon Senior Center

The Vashon Senior Center will host First Friday visitors from 5-7 p.m., showcasing artwork by the center’s watercolor group. The group meets every second and fourth Thursday of each month, and the group’s creations will be on display at the center through the month of June.

Vashon Senior Center is located at 10004 SW Bank Rd.

Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union

Through the month of June, Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union will showcase artwork by Vashon artist Mary Lawrence.

Lawrence is an abstract painter whose art has been exhibited and screened both nationally and internationally. The artist’s work is driven by the idea that abstract art allows us to process our surroundings with a sense of improvisation — helping to move through life with flexibility, acceptance and curiosity. Much of Lawrence’s work draws on the iconic landscapes of Vashon, all with the artist’s abstract and improvisational style.

While PSCCU will not be open on First Friday, visitors are welcome to stop by the lobby Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m through the month of June.

PSCCU is located at 9928 SW Bank Rd.

Swiftwater Gallery

Continuing their presentation series by member artists, Swiftwater Gallery will host a printmaking talk beginning at 6 p.m. as part of their First Friday open house. The discussion will feature print makers Jean Echevarria, Brian Fisher and Deborah Taylor who will outline their unique processes of creating their fine art prints.

Swiftwater Gallery is located at 17600 Vashon Hwy SW.

Windermere Gallery

Windermere Gallery will host a reception between 5-7 p.m. on First Friday, marking the opening of island artist Danny Kopsak’s exhibit, which will show at the gallery through June and July.

Each of Kopsak’s pieces starts with a photo, which he then used to create a silhouette, which is then transferred to paper, cut by hand using an X-Acto knife and then mounted to give the image shadow and depth.

Kopsak has spent most of his life working in creative fields. After studying graphic design and fashion merchandising at Kent State University, Kopsak worked with American Greetings creating wallpaper, wall murals, gift wrap, gift bags and greeting cards.

Kopsak also recently launched Handmade on Vashon, which promotes island artists and makers on a central online platform.

Windermere Gallery is located at 17429 Vashon Highway SW.

VALISE Gallery

Valise Gallery will open their newest exhibition, “FOUR FRIENDS,” between 1-9 p.m, celebrating the work of four longtime member artists.

Many of the pieces featured in the exhibit reflect the natural world, drawing on inspiration from marine life and the terrestrial world alike. Artwork on display includes seascapes by Rachel LordKenaga, landscape paintings by Jiji Saunders, ocean-inspired paintings by Sharon Shaver as well as artwork by Pascale Judet.

Regular gallery hours are 1-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

VALISE Gallery is located at 17633 Vashon Hwy SW.