An intimate night with Sera Cahoone at the Country Store

Custom artwork for the show was created by island artist Michelle Lassaline.

Americana singer-songwriter Sera Cahoone returns to her roots this spring with an intimate solo acoustic performance celebrating the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut album.

The stripped-down set will revisit the songs that first introduced Cahoone’s distinctive voice, performed inside one of Vashon most beloved landmarks.

Cahoone, who grew up in the Colorado foothills as the daughter of a dynamite salesman, got her start playing drums at blues jams at age 12. She later moved to Seattle, where she drummed for indie rock favorites Carissa’s Wierd and Band of Horses, earning a Gold Record for the latter in 2019.

She has since released four solo albums, two on Sub Pop, and earned recognition from NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series and KEXP.

Debra Heesch Presents the evening at The Country Store on Saturday, May 9, with the show starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available at TicketTomato.com.