Arts Briefs | April 23 edition

Lizzy and the Triggermen is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 1 at Vashon Center for the Arts.

Multigenerational drama, “All That’s Left of You” will screen at the Vashon Theatre on Sunday, May 17 as part of the Vashon for Palestine film series.

Novelist and filmmaker Sherman Alexie will join for a Q&A at the Vashon Theatre’s screening of “The Business of Fancydancing,” on Thursday, April 23.

The Business of Fancydancing

The Vashon Theatre will host a special one-night screening of the 2002 film, “The Business of Fancydancing,” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.

The film follows Spokane Reservation best friends Aristotle and Seymour, who reunite after sixteen years apart following the sudden death of a childhood friend, having taken drastically different paths in life. As the pair come back together, tensions are heightened and Artistotle’s festering bitterness towards Seymour is exposed.

The event will also include the film’s writer and director, acclaimed novelist Sherman Alexie, for a Q&A portion. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $11 for children and seniors. For more information and to buy tickets visit vashontheatre.com

A diamond night for the arts

Dress up for a night of elegance, celebrating Vashon Center for the Arts at their 60th anniversary Diamond Gala on Saturday, April 25. For sixty years, the center has served as a vibrant hub for art on Vashon, offering classes to islanders of all ages and providing a platform for artists to showcase their work.

Vashon Center for the Arts is hoping islanders will come celebrate in style for their grandest gala yet. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction, and move into a dinner and live auction at 7:15 p.m. for premier gala ticket holders.

This event’s dress code is elegant Vashon chic, so use this as an opportunity to dress up in your sparkliest gowns and sharpest suits. For more information visit vashoncenterforthearts.org

Haiku Festival at Mukai Farm & Garden

Mukai Farm & Garden will hold their 7th annual Haiku Festival, displaying a selection of haiku’s across three categories beginning at 2 p.m., on Sunday, April 26, and through the month of May. Over years, the festival has welcomed hundreds of submissions, celebrating haiku and inspiring writers and readers.

The festival has no entry fee, and donations are welcome. Those interested in submitting work are invited to do so by April 14. For more information and to learn how to submit work visit mukaifarmandgarden.org.

Telemann’s “Paris Quartets”

Enjoy the celebrated collection of music by German baroque composer, “Paris Quartets”, by Georg Philipp Telemann at the 2026 Salish Sea Early Music Festival at noon on Monday, April 27 at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit. Four pieces of the collection will be performed by violinist David Greenberg, harpsichordist Elisabeth Wright, viola da gambist Susie Napper and baroque flutist Jeffrey Cohan — all on period instruments. The event has a suggested donation of $20 to $30, and is free for youth under age 18.

Multi sensory youth art show

Immerse your senses at The Vashon Heritage Museum, where a multi sensory youth art show will run until the end of April. The show is a collaboration between Vashon Youth & Family Services, and ORBIT Youth Space, with featured art created by youth from Holding Space’s Disability Justice Club.

The exhibition includes tactile art, scented paintings and synesthesia-inspired creations. For more information visit vashonheritagemuseum.org.

Lizzy and the Triggermen

Called “one of the hottest swing bands in LA” by Fox 11, Lizzy and the Triggermen is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 1 at Vashon Center for the Arts.

The band’s front woman, Lizzy Shapiro, captures audience with her rare vocal power, reminiscent of artists like Amy Winehouse, Ella Fitzgerald and Ertha Kitt according to NPR. Influenced by musical forces like Count Basie and Duke Ellington, the band is known for their old-school sound with unexpected influences that resonate with a broad range of audiences. Together, Lizzy and the Triggermen curate vintage swing for the modern listener.

Tickets are $55 for general admission, $53 for seniors and free for youth with a ticket reservation. For more information and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Vashon Island Chorale concerts

The Vashon Island Chorale will present “You are the Music,” in two concerts, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 3 at Vashon Center for the Arts. Directed by Dr. Gary D. Cannon and with piano accompaniment by Linda Lee, the 70-voice chorale will perform a number of short chorale works that intertwine humanity and music — following a theme inspired by the poem “Listening” by Amy Lowell. Tickets are $35 for general admission, $30 for seniors and free for youth. For more information and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Plays in a snap

The Vashon Repertory Theatre will return their Plays in a Snap evenings at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 3 at Snapdragon Bakery & Cafe. Island favorites will perform a curated list of ten short plays written by playwrights both new and seasoned from around the region.

The audience will have an opportunity to provide feedback during the evening, allowing playwrights to improve their work and gain audience insight. Food and drink will be available for purchase, and the event is pay what you will at the door. Performances are indoors this year, and organizers ask that those interested in attending arrive early to the Black Cat Cabaret to assure a good seat. For more information visit vashonevents.org.

Music at Moonwood

Join pianist Cole Anderson for an evening of classic works from composers including Debussy, Scarlatti and Liszt at on Saturday, May 2. Cole — who is part of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music’s pre-college division faculty— is an innovator in the world of classic piano music drawing on influence from great pianists of the early 20th century. The event will be held at a private residence on Vashon, with drinks and hors d’oeuvres at 5 p.m., and music beginning at 6 p.m. Ticket are $39.89 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/nwrencmm.

Sera Cahoone at The Country Store

Singer-songwriter Sera Cahoone will give a solo acoustic performance at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 at The Country Store in celebration of the 20 years since the release of her self titled album. Cahoone got her start as a drummer for bands “Carissa’s Weird,” and “Band of Horses,” and has released several albums as a solo artist.

Cahoone’s performance on Vashon will revisit the music that have defined her powerful voice in an intimate, reflective evening. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at TicketTomato.com.

Deep water dialogues: art beneath the surface

Vashon Center for the Arts is inviting artists to submit work to “Deep Water Dialogues: Art Beneath the Surface,” a juried exhibition featuring art that explores underwater ecosystems and marine life.

The exhibition is inspired by the gray whale that washed onto Vashon’s shores in 2024. The bones — recovered by scientists — will be apart of a sculpture installed in the VCA’s atrium in June. Merging science, ecology and artistic exploration, artists are given a unique opportunity to reflect on life beneath the waters surface using any medium they please. The exhibition will take place at VCA from June 5 to June 28. Artists interested in taking part can submit up to four works by May 1. For more information about the exhibition and submitting work, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Richard Moore will not be shushed

Vashon Theatre will host comedy benefit show “Richard Moore Will Not Be Shushed,” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, raising money to support island comic Richard Moore as he recovers from two strokes. Twin sister comedians and hosts of podcast “the BROADcast”, the Filson sisters, will host the event, with performances from a lineup of comedians from around the Pacific Northwest.

The event is $25 at the door, and $20 at presale. More information can be found at vashonevents.org

Chris Pureka at The Lodges on Vashon

Portland-based folk singer-songwriter Chris Pureka will perform two intimate performances at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, at the Cottage at The Lodges on Vashon. Over their 20 year career, Pureka has earned praise from outlets like the New York Times and Billboard, and has performed with acclaimed artists like the Lumineers. Known for their raw emotion, poetic lyricism and haunting melodies, Pureka’s performances on Vashon are an opportunity to experience the artist in a unique setting. To purchase tickets and learn more visit ChrisPureka.com/tour.

Vashon Summer Arts Fest 2026

For the ninth consecutive year, this summer Vashon Center for the Arts will host Vashon Summer Arts Fest, and they’re asking artists to apply to be apart of the annual tradition.

The festival is a nine-week long celebration of the island’s art scene, presented as a series of rotating exhibitions featuring more than 125 artists. From July 3 through August 30, VCA will showcase three exhibitions, each running for three weeks long, dedicated exclusively to the work of Vashon’s artists.

The festival is open to artists of all levels and mediums. Those interested in being apart of the festival can learn more by visiting vashoncenterforthearts.org, or emailing gallery@vashoncenterforthearts.org