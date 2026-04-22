Garden Club hosts annual plant sale

The Vashon-Maury Island Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Island Home Center & Lumber.

The sale — the club’s sole fundraiser — will feature deer-resistant varieties, annuals, perennials, native plants, vegetables, tomatoes, trees and specialty plants, all organically grown and priced to move.

Plants come from three sources: a greenhouse crew led by Karen Dale that sows seeds weekly; a dig-and-divide team led by Denise St. Dennis that harvests from island gardens; and the club’s 115 members, each bringing 12 plants from their own gardens — a tradition known as the Dirty Dozen.

A preview event, the Sneak Peek, will be held Friday, April 24, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the same location. The $20 admission includes wine, sparkling water, live music, the chance to browse and set aside three plants for Saturday purchase, and a $5 coupon redeemable at the sale.

Proceeds support Helen Puz Horticulture Grants for island schools and Kay White Scholarships for Vashon High School graduates pursuing studies in horticulture, botany, environmental science or related fields.

“I have been gardening since I was little, digging in the garden with my grandpa Jack,” one recent scholarship recipient wrote in a thank-you letter, said the garden club. “The money kindly awarded will help me pursue a career in environmental science and conservation, where I will try my hardest to preserve our beautiful earth.”

Last year the club also donated $1,000 to VIGA, according to a press release from the club.

Island Home Center & Lumber is co-hosting the event and offering concurrent discounts: 20% off pottery and bagged soil, and 15% off Beringer Nursery fruit trees.

For Sneak Peek information, contact chair Trudy Rosemarin at 206-300-5359.