Happenings | March 23 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

Plant sale sneak peek: The Garden Club will host a plant sale “Sneak Peek” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 24. Attendees can select up to three plants to set aside for purchase at Saturday’s sale. Admission is $20 at the door and includes refreshments, live music and a $5 coupon to use at the Saturday sale.

Garden Club plant sale: The Vashon-Maury Island Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 25, in the Island Home Center & Lumber parking lot. Shoppers can expect a wide variety of annuals and perennials, native plants, sun and shade plants, trees, vegetables and tomato starts, along with seeds.

Park District bike club: Vashon Park District will launch a new Community Bike Club with its first ride at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 25. Riders will meet at the Vashon Roasterie and follow a 13.82-mile route west across the island, including stops along Shawnee Road and the Burton Loop, before returning to the Roasterie.

Rides are free and open to adults. A signed waiver and helmet are required. More information is available at vashonparks.org.

VIGA board meeting: VIGA’s next board meeting is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 27, at the Vashon-Maury Island Land Trust, 10014 SW Bank Road, with a presentation from King County’s Mike Lufkin and colleagues on updates to the county’s Local Food Initiative.

Documentary screening: The Journeymen Institute will host a free screening of Gone Guys at the Vashon Theatre on Tuesday, April 28. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the film starts at 6 p.m., and a panel discussion follows at 6:45 p.m. Panelists include Alex Craighead, Jerome Hunter, Tara Vanselow and Cooper Tantau. More information at journeymen.us

Lunetta benefit dinner: Lunetta Pizza will host a night of dining and camaraderie on Wednesday, April 29, with proceeds benefiting Vashon High School baseball and fastpitch. Tickets are limited to 60 diners. Details at tinyurl.com/VHSLunettaDinner.

May Day call to action: Indivisible Vashon is encouraging islanders to mark May Day on Friday, May 1, as part of a First Friday show of support for “Tax the rich,” “No ICE, no war,” and “Expand democracy,” according to the group. Indivisible Vashon said it is urging an “economic impact” day of no work, no school and no corporate shopping, and is encouraging people to shop local and pay with cash.

Free dental day: Dr. Marc Langland and his staff will offer a free dental day on Friday, May 29, providing dental care and cleanings for low-income residents without dental insurance. To be considered, callers must contact Hilary Emmer at 206-463-7277 by May 4. Organizers asked residents not to call the dental office.

Meals on Wheels: Vashon’s Meals on Wheels program is accepting new clients and delivers frozen dinners and breakfasts weekly to seniors 60 and older who have difficulty shopping or preparing meals. There is no financial requirement.

Clients order from a menu and heat meals in a microwave or conventional oven. Options include roast turkey, macaroni and cheese, beef lasagna, chicken pot pie, cheese enchiladas and vegan dishes, with nutrition information labeled. A nutritionist is available by phone. For details, call the Vashon Senior Center at 206-463-5173.

Community Meals hiring: The IFCH Community Meals Program is hiring a permanent staff member to help with meal setup and cleanup, with some light cooking. Hours are 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; Fridays are cooking days with an earlier start time. Pay is $23 an hour. For details, contact Brownie Carver at 206-795-6488.

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

Tech Tutors: KCLS will offer Tech Tutor drop-in sessions from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at the Vashon Library to help with basic technology questions and digital skills. Registration is not required.

Nonprofit roundtable: Nonprofit organizations are invited to a monthly roundtable from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at the Vashon Library. Topics are set by attendees and include event sharing, resources and networking, with options to attend in person or via Zoom. Register for updates and Zoom information at 1.kcls.org/vashonroundtable

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

End-of-life series talk on grief: Kenny Alton will lead a session focused on grief at 1 p.m. Friday, April 24, as part of the senior center’s end-of-life planning talk series. The talk is open to the public.

Group breakfast at Vashon Eagles: A senior center group breakfast will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 26, at the Vashon Eagles, with breakfast prices ranging from $7 to $16 and coffee $2 with free refills. Transportation is available: the senior center bus will leave the center at 10 a.m., and door-to-door service may be arranged. To request a ride by April 23, contact Kathleen.

Annual members meeting: The Vashon Senior Center will hold its annual members meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 27, with a 2025 annual report, a look ahead and a vote on new bylaws. The meeting is for members only; membership sign-ups and renewals will be available until 4:15 p.m. that day.

Strength training: A weekly session of strength training will take place from 8:45-9:30 a.m. Mondays at the Center. Sit or stand; all levels welcome. The program is also offered Wednesdays.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com. Water District 19’s next regular board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12 at 6 p.m.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.

King County Cemetery District #1: Meetings are typically held at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, at the cemetery office at 19631 Singer Rd SW. Visit vashoncemetery.org.