Chautauqua Green Team marks Earth Day outdoors

Chautauqua Elementary School Green Team students planned and led multiple activities for their fellow students April 22 to celebrate Earth Day.

“We wanted to make the day fun and active,” said Ezra. “And we hope that other students will be inspired to walk around and be outside, instead of just sitting on the couch with a device or something like that.”

Every student at Chautauqua spent almost an hour in their natural surroundings, taking part in one of four activities highlighting different aspects of the school’s campus.

Students explored the woods through a StoryWalk or a trail walk using a trail map created by the Green Team. Other students took part in a nature-inspired art project, practicing mindful seeing and listening while observing their natural surroundings.

Vivian said many of the activities in the woods were designed to remind classmates that these natural spaces are available for them and their families to use.

“We wanted to use the outdoor classroom space for a reason, because it doesn’t get used as much anymore,” Vivian said. “We thought it’s the perfect place for everyone to be able to see and listen to each other, and do an art project where they are focused on nature.”

Students also helped prepare Chautauqua’s garden beds for planting season, using starts provided by the Vashon Island Growers Association and Ms. Boyajian’s first grade class.

Rose, who helped lead the garden activities in the morning, hoped the work would show students who don’t have large gardens at home what they can do with small spaces.

“You don’t have to have a huge garden to grow things,” Rose said. “It could be as small as a student’s desk, or it could even just be a pot. One small houseplant is still a little garden.”

Third grade teacher Margie Butcher, the Green Team’s adviser, said it was inspiring to watch the students’ hard work in planning the day come to life.

“The students didn’t just celebrate Earth Day — they helped their classmates connect with the woods, the garden and all the great outdoor spaces around them,” Butcher said. “It’s powerful to see students realize that even small actions, like planting something or spending time outside, can help them care for the environment and their community.”

The Earth Day celebration was made possible by parent volunteers, community members who assisted in work parties leading up to the day, and an Appleford Grant, written by the Green Team, from Vashon Partners in Education.

The community is invited to enjoy the StoryWalk, featuring an illustrated version of the song “Deep in the Heart of Vashon,” written by beloved multiage teachers Gerie Wilson, Carolyn Candy and Renae Taylow.

Peter Woodbrook is the executive assistant to the superintendent at the Vashon Island School District.