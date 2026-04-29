Head out to First Friday and Spring Studio Tour

Liz Maxfield’s solo show, “Still Becoming,” will open at VALISE Gallery from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 1.

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Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union will host First Friday visitors from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a show by Vashon artist Mary Lawrence.

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Fine Jewelry by Eric Heffelfinger is featured in Vashon Center for the Art’s gallery gift shop.

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“Cobra Lilies and Sundews,” by botanical artist Jean Emmons. Work by Emmons will be shown alongside mosaics by Clare Dohna and stitchings by Terri Fletcher at studio #9 of the Spring Studio Tour, at 18528 Westside Hwy SW.

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Works on display during VIVA’s Spring Studio Tour include: Metal work sculpture “Sleet” by Craig Stewart at the Iron Garden, Stop 16 (top left), soft pastel “Heavy Laden” by Janeen Bramwell at the VIVA Tour Center Gallery, Stop 29 (top right), etched glass from Silvija Paza at Glass Heart Etched Glass, Stop 7 (bottom left), and “Water Lilies, Mukai” by Cathe Gill, whose studio is at Mukai Gardens, Stop 34 (bottom right).

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Works on display across VIVA’s Spring Studio Tour include: “Here I am,” a hand-carved concrete sculpture by Alex Echevarria from WabiSabi Studios, stop 23 (top left), mosaic mushrooms by Clare Dohna at Fletcher, Dohna & Emmons, stop 9 (top right), “Sea Shells” collage of hand-pulled prints by Lisa Guy, at Quartermaster Press, stop 26 (bottom left) and “Woodpeckers” in stained glass and cedar by Carly Reiter, at Garbanzo Glass, stop 8 (bottom right).

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This week boasts not only a crop of new exhibits opening on Friday at local galleries, but also the opening weekend of Vashon’s Spring Studio Tour.

The tour, presented by Vashon Island Visual Artists, takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, May 2, 3, 9 and 10.

A free kick-off party for the tour will happen from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 1, at the tour’s information center and gallery, located at 17816 Vashon Hwy.

This year’s tour features more than 100 artists showing works in a wide range of mediums at 36 locations including private studios as well as venues such as VALISE Gallery and Vashon Center for the Arts.

Pick up a tour map at most island businesses or visit vivartists.com to find out more.

Spring Studio Tour

Since the late 1970s, Vashon Island Visual Artists has hosted studio tours connecting community members with local artists.

With studios spread out across the island — from rural farmland to island shores — the tour is a chance for locals and off-island visitors to explore tucked-away corners of Vashon, and purchase one-of-a-kind art at a broad range of price points.

Kick off your tour at the VIVA Tour Info Center & Gallery — located at 17816 Vashon Hwy SW, across from Snapdragon Bakery & Cafe — and explore the center’s interactive map of tour locations. The center also includes public restrooms, phone charging stations and brochures.

While you’re there, visit the center’s gallery, which will feature work from four island artists — including paintings, leather, jewelry, felted pieces, ceramics and pet portraits.

For more information about VIVA’s Spring Studio Tour, and to access an interactive online map with tour details, visit vivartists.com.

First Friday

Each month, Vashon comes alive with new art installations from local artists, galleries and merchants for the First Friday gallery cruise. This month, enjoy an evening of art and community on Friday, May 1.

Vashon Center for the Arts

Vashon Center for the Arts will welcome First Friday visitors from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in addition to being stop 29 on on VIVA’s island-wide studio tour.

Opening to the public that evening is Pam Ingalls’ newest exhibition: “Facing the Music: Portraits of Vashon Island Musicians.” Ingalls’ collection of oil portraits are a celebration of the island’s musicians — many of whom have performed at VCA’s Kay White Hall stage — who help to shape Vashon’s rich artistic culture. The exhibition marks Ingalls’ 20th year presenting her beloved portrait series, which has celebrated countless community members through sensitive, observation-driven work.

After opening to the public, the exhibit will show at VCA through the month of May.

VCA’s First Friday event will also showcase jewelry from Vashon craftsman Eric Heffelfinger in the gallery’s gift shop.

Vashon Center for the Arts is located at 19600 Vashon Hwy SW, and regular gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. During VIVA’s Spring Studio Tour, VCA will have extended gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vashon Senior Center

As part of the First Friday festivities, artists from Vashon Senior Center’s watercolor group will celebrate the opening of their exhibition from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The watercolor group meets at Vashon Senior Center on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, and work from this class will be on display at the center through the months of May and June.

Vashon Senior Center is located at 10004 SW Bank Rd.

VALISE gallery

Vashon artist Liz Maxfield will present her solo show, “Still Becoming,” at VALISE Gallery, which will be open to First Friday visitors for extended hours from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The exhibition includes figurative paintings, botanicals, travel-inspired works and abstract landscapes — offering an evolving view of the artist’s exploration of color, movement and emotional expression.

Maxfield will also welcome visitors into her barn studio where her paintings come to life during VIVA’s Spring Studio Tour.

“Still Becoming” will be shown at VALISE Gallery through the month of May, and regular gallery hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays.

VALISE Gallery is located at 17633 Vashon Hwy SW.

Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union

Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union will host visitors from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a show by Vashon artist Mary Lawrence.

Lawrence is an abstract painter whose art has been exhibited and screened both nationally and internationally. The artist’s work is driven by the idea that abstract art allows us to process our surroundings with a sense of improvisation — helping to move through life with flexibility, acceptance and curiosity. Much of Lawrence’s work draws on the iconic landscapes of Vashon, all with the artist’s abstract and improvisational style.

The evening of art will also include finger-food, non-alcoholic beverages and wine courtesy of PSCCU.

The exhibition will also be available to view during PSCCU’s normal business hours — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday — throughout May and June.

PSCCU is located at 9928 SW Bank Rd.

Cheryl Muonio at Island Sunsation

Mixed-media painter Cheryl Muonio will show her work at Island Sunsation Boutique Tanning Salon from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Muonio’s work is inspired by nature, and features calming tones, layers and textures that spark both relaxation and curiosity in viewers.

Island Sunsation — located at 9730 SW Bank Road Unit 107E — will also provide free food and drinks during the event.