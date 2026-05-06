Letters to the editor | May 6 edition

Thumbs up to The Beachcomber

Aspen and Daralyn, I just want to express my pleasure at Thursday April 23, 2026 Beachcomber.

What an amazing great job!! The articles are fascinating, the layout fantastic and I wanted to read the whole paper for the first time in a long time.

I really appreciate the changes you have made and the higher quality of the articles. We love hearing about our history, our surroundings and our local happenings. I really want to give you all a thumbs up.

Nice work! I will now be getting The Beachcomber on a regular basis. Very impressed!

Teri Byrd

Staff appreciation

This week is staff appreciation week at the Vashon Island School District.

All of us on the School Board want to thank each member of the kitchen and tech teams, the custodial and grounds crews, the office, counselors and specialist staff, the coaches, administrators, paraeducators, and teachers for your commitment to our students and your dedication to our school community.

We know the demands are high, and the current landscape of public education is fraught (to say the least). So this week and every week, we want you to know how much we appreciate you.

Vashon Island School District