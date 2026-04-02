Letters to the editor | April 1 edition

Granny’s Attic books

There is a fourth place on Vashon to acquire books in addition to the ones mentioned in the March 19th Beachcomber article, “Time & Again: Vashon Bookshops.” Granny’s Attic has been in operation, in various locations on the island, since its inception in 1975; it is currently housed in the former bowling alley at the south end of the IGA parking lot. Its inventory consists of donations from the Vashon community. One of the thrift store’s many departments is the well-stocked Book Department that has a large number of different book genres on the shelves.

Weekly table displays feature a particular category of books; for example, the display in April will have Poetry books in recognition of National Poetry Month. May’s table will have Mother’s Day books, and in June Father’s Day books will be featured. Other island booksellers are known to use Granny’s Book Dept. as a resource for their own stores. A “Vashon Reads” sign hanging above Mass Market books in the Book Department reminds shoppers that Vashon is a community of readers and book lovers. Thanks to the Vashon Community for all the book donations that make it possible for Granny’s Book Department to promote literature on Vashon-Maury Island.

IdaGay Nicolino, long-time Granny’s Attic volunteer

Futile exercise

I’ve participated in street demonstrations for 65 years. The problem is, they are a short term fix, if a fix at all. If they were a long term solution to our nation’s problems, we would’ve had no wars since the VietnamWar ended.

And we wouldn’t have a fascist in the White House, bullying our people and many nations. Compare our Constitution and laws to a computer system. Programmers try to test and correct a system until it functions perfectly. They alter it many times in order to achieve perfection.

Our Constitution though an incredible document still has numerous flaws. If it were such a perfect document, how is it possible, for example, that we have a President who disobeys our laws almost daily?

How is it that the means for removing the President from the White House is not happening? How is it that our elections are for sale? How is it that our Congress is for sale to the highest bidder? How is it that we have not eliminated the stupidity of the ages, the electoral college? Our Constitution has never been thoroughly debugged.

Perhaps the Supreme Court should have an army to escort the President to court and prison when he disobeys decisions. The Constitution needs a major overhaul. It is too weak. It’s either that or we will continue down the road to fascism.

Shelley Simon