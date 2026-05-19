Letters to the editor | May 21 edition

Faith in humanity

I want to thank the woman in Ace Hardware on Mother’s Day who embodied the spirit of the day. I had made a substantial purchase – well over $100 — when I discovered at checkout that I didn’t have my wallet. I was upset and preparing to leave in search of my wallet when the woman behind me said SHE would pay my bill.

“I’m paying it forward for something,” she said as she covered my purchase. Dear woman, not only did you help me materially, you also refreshed my faith in humanity in this world where we are so often discouraged from supporting one another. I was too stunned to get your name or even give you a hug (I’m a big hugger) before you left the store, but I am grateful to you for reminding me that we humans are mostly good.

Luke McQuillin

42-year veteran ER doctor a model for today’s weary world

Today is VA emergency room physician John Osborn’s last shift. Born in Bellingham and raised in Boise, he has served veterans’ medical centers in Spokane and Seattle continuously since 1985.

Somehow, alongside 50-70+ hour hospital weeks, he has led countless environmental initiatives spanning forests and logging, mining and pollution, dams and salmon. He has championed a “bedside-to-streamside” ethic to guide care for both human and non-human beings who are ill and cannot speak for themselves.

In 2017, John and his wife Rachael Osborn (also a titan of environmental conservation) moved to Vashon Island. Always driven to community service, John has since been active with Vashon’s Medical Reserve Corps.

I met John as a hopeful, naive 22-year-old. John made the connections to launch my career as an environmental advocate. He and Rachael donated to fund my early roles. Today, I am 30 and more worried about the world than ever. In these weary times, John is the model I need. I know I am not alone.

For John, it has never mattered that the flow of veterans walking into the ER may never end. It does not matter that the quest for a healthy, sustainable environment remains elusive. Dr. Osborn is a person unintimidated by the weight of the world. He seeks no attention but today, I honor his service and re-commit to his example.

Graeme Lee Rowlands