Happenings | May 14 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

DSHS van visit: The DSHS van will be on Vashon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, parked outside the Presbyterian Church on Vashon Highway. Staff can accept paperwork, help with reviews and provide EBT cards, and organizers encouraged residents to check in due to expanded work requirements.

Kids’ Trout Derby: The Vashon Sportsmen’s Club will hold its annual all-island Kids’ Trout Derby at noon Sunday, May 17, with sign-in beginning at 11 a.m. The free event is open to island children 12 and under and will be held at the club pond.

Participants should bring their own trout gear and bait, and children must be accompanied by an adult. The club will sell hot dogs, chili, drinks and other refreshments, with music entertainment planned. Dogs are not allowed. Directions: from Vashon Highway, drive west on Cemetery Road, turn left on Singer Road, and enter the VSC gate on the left. For information, contact Dan Rice at VSCinfo47@gmail.com

Boating knots class: Quartermaster Yacht Club will host a Tech Talk, “Basic Knots for Boaters,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Meyer’s Hut, 23428 Vashon Highway SW. The session will cover knot-tying instruction and practice, including “eight knots every sailor should know” recommended by the American Sailing Association, with time for hands-on practice. For more information, contact Michael Meyer at michaelmeyer774@gmail.com

Public health assistance: King County Public Health staff will offer help signing up for or updating health insurance from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Vashon Library. Assistance will also be available for EBT food benefits and ORCA Lift reduced-fare cards.

Volunteers needed to place flags: Community volunteers are invited to help set flags at veterans’ graves in preparation for Memorial Day at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Vashon Cemetery. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves. To get involved contact: 98070cemeterycommissioner@gmail.com or visit vashoncemetery.org/special-events.

Memorial Day: A Memorial Day veterans ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Vashon Cemetery. Guided walking tours in partnership with the Vashon Heritage Museum will follow at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., highlighting the veterans buried at the cemetery and local history.

Burn Design Lab open house: Burn Design Lab will host an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at 18850 103rd Ave SW in the Sheffield Building. The event will include food and drinks, guided lab and shop tours, project updates and opportunities to meet staff and learn about the organization’s work designing clean cooking technologies.

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

Winnie the Pooh readaloud: The Vashon Library will host a Winnie the Pooh readaloud from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 14, with library staff and community members reading the original stories. All ages are welcome with an adult. Those interested in reading a chapter can sign up at the library front desk.

Day of Exile remembrance: “Vashon Remembers the Day of Exile” will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Ober Park, honoring Vashon’s Japanese American families who were forcibly removed on May 16, 1942. The event will include a bell ceremony, remarks by King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, and a recognition of the recently installed Nikkei Memorial. Registration is not required.

Spanish poetry workshop: Claudia Castro Luna, former Washington state poet laureate, will lead “Ilusiones Verdes, Un Taller de Poesía” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at the Vashon Library. Presented entirely in Spanish, the program includes a poetry reading, talk and writing workshop focused on the importance of trees and plants. Sponsored by Humanities Washington and the Vashon Park District. Registration is not required.

Relentless talk: Doug Levy, an award-winning journalist and author, will present “Relentless: The Little-known Stories of Four Olympic Heroes” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at the Vashon Library. The talk will explore the stories of four Olympic athletes and themes of perseverance, courage, sportsmanship and human rights. Sponsored by Humanities Washington and the Vashon Park District. Registration is not required.

Public health assistance: King County Public Health staff will offer help with health insurance, King County Metro reduced-fare programs and EBT cards from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Vashon Library. Services are available in Spanish. Residents may drop in or contact Miguel Urquiza at 206-477-6965, 206-491-3761 or miguel.urquiza@kingcounty.gov

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

Center talk with Jane Berg: Jane Berg, billed as the “Dahlia Queen of Vashon,” will be featured at a center talk at 1 p.m. Friday, May 15, with a slide show created by the photography club and narrated by Berg. Dahlia tubers will be available for a donation.

Forest bathing: A guided forest bathing session with Cascadia Forest Therapy will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 17. Space is limited to 20 participants; contact the center for reservations and details on location and what to bring. Cost is free for members and $45 for nonmembers.

Rhododendron garden trip: The senior center will offer a trip to the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 21. Cost is $25 for members and $40 for nonmembers and includes all expenses. Participants are encouraged to bring a snack or picnic lunch to eat in the gardens. To reserve a spot, call 206-463-5173.

Strength training: A multi-level strength training class will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Ober Park exercise room. All levels are welcome, seated or standing.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.