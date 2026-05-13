Small steps for a safer summer

It’s May. Are you ready for summer?

The warm weather has many of us outside in the garden, on a spring hike or taking a day trip. Sure, the deck needs pressure washing, the cars need cleaning and weeds have taken over the flower beds. Big summer chores may feel overwhelming, but a few small fixes can help us get ready for summer fun. Here’s a checklist. What would you add?

If you plan to have guests, a house sitter or a pet sitter this summer, write up instructions for your home as if it were a vacation rental. There are lots of examples online to help you get started.

In addition to listing your favorite restaurants, shops, parks and beaches, include emergency information. For example, list contact information for local friends who can be called for help, where to get medical care, and how to turn off your home’s water and electricity. Also include the locations of emergency supplies, such as flashlights and a first-aid kit.

Did you really remember to change the batteries in your smoke alarms when the time changed? And did you know that Vashon Island Fire & Rescue can help with that task? Go to vifr.org and look under Resources. Make sure you have a working fire extinguisher on each floor of your home.

Wildfire season is nearly here. Get ready by stocking extra N95 masks and replacement filters for your HEPA air purifiers, in case smoke blows into our area. As of April 21, 2026, more than half of Washington state was abnormally dry or in moderate drought, according to drought.gov/states/washington, which increases the risk of wildfires and smoke affecting our region.

Is your barbecue at a safe distance from the house? Get a new grill-cleaning brush, the kind without metal wires that might get into your food.

Tune up your bicycles. Invest in high-visibility jackets, vests and helmets.

Gather up boating supplies, and check that there is a personal flotation device for each boater in your household. Children may need a larger size than last summer.

Plan ahead for healthy summer travel

We don’t think much about COVID-19 risk while at home. When we travel, however, our exposure risk increases significantly because we cross paths with more people in enclosed spaces. People 65 and older should get a spring booster vaccination, ideally at least two to three weeks before travel.

Also, measles is still spreading. Make sure everyone on your summer trip is up to date on their MMR vaccinations. Children may need booster vaccinations or sports physicals before they return to school in the fall, so an appointment with a medical provider can accomplish both.

Pack a few N95 masks in case you or someone you’re traveling with catches a summer cold. Bring wet wipes to clean airplane trays and armrests, and hand sanitizer to clean hands before eating meals. Have a safe trip!