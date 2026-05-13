Who will be Vashon’s next unofficial mayor?

The race for Vashon’s next Unofficial Mayor is underway.

Registration is now open for the Vashon Strawberry Festival’s Unofficial Mayor Contest, a lighthearted fundraiser that lets island-based 501(c)(3) nonprofits nominate a candidate, rally supporters and compete for one of the island’s silliest — and most beloved — honorary titles.

The rules are simple: $1 equals one vote. The candidate who raises the most money for their chosen nonprofit wins the title of Vashon Unofficial Mayor. What that title means, exactly, is up to the winner.

“I couldn’t be more excited and honored to be involved in the beloved Unofficial Mayor Contest for the Strawberry Festival,” Alison Bockus, Unofficial Mayor campaign lead, said in an email. “This wonderful tradition creates an incredible opportunity for local nonprofits to raise both funds and awareness for their causes, all while supporting the Chamber and helping keep this cherished community event thriving. It’s truly a celebration of generosity, community spirit, and island pride.”

The contest is hosted annually by the Vashon Chamber of Commerce as part of Strawberry Festival, the island’s largest celebration. Nonprofits do not need to be Chamber members to participate.

Past winners have included island activists, civic leaders and even animals, including steers and dogs. The current Unofficial Mayor is TK Rose, whose campaign supported the Blue Heron Education Center Scholarship Fund and the idea that every Vashon child should have access to the arts.

Interested organizations can sign up now at thisisvashon.com/strawberry-festival. Community members are encouraged to support their favorite candidates and nonprofits throughout the festival season.