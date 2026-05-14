Covington man faces charge for throwing rock at Hawaiian monk seal

A Covington man reportedly throws a rock at a Hawaiian monk seal May 5 in Maui. COURTESY PHOTO, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Hawaii

A 38-year-old Covington man faces a federal criminal complaint charge for allegedly harassing and attempting to harass an endangered Hawaiian monk seal by throwing a large rock at the seal’s head, in violation of the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Igor Lytvynchuk was arrested near Seattle by Special Agents of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, according to a May 13 press release U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Hawaii in Honolulu.

Lytvynchuk is currently in custody and was scheduled for an initial appearance May 14 on these charges in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington in Seattle.

Lytvynchuk owns IL Logistics Inc. and BFI Transport Inc. in Kent, according to the state Department of Revenue

According to the criminal complaint unsealed, Lytvynchuk was observed and filmed on May 5, walking along the shoreline in the Lahaina area of Maui tracking the movements of a Hawaiian monk seal, known as “Lani,” as she playfully pushed a floating log close to the shoreline.

According to the complaint, Lytvynchuk then picked up a large rock, took aim, and threw the rock directly at Lani’s head. The rock narrowly missed her nose, startling her, and causing her to rear up out of the water.

Witnesses immediately confronted Lytvynchuk and told him they had contacted law enforcement, to which Lytvynchuk reportedly responded that he was “rich enough to pay the fines,” before walking away, according to the press release. According to witnesses, Lani remained largely immobile for an extended period of time after the incident, which caused much concern over her welfare.

If convicted, Lytvynchuk, faces up to one year in prison for each charge, plus a term of supervised release. Lytvynchuk also faces a fine of up to $50,000 under the Endangered Species Act and a fine of up to $20,000 under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

“The unique and precious wildlife of the Hawaiian Islands are renowned symbols of Hawaii’s special place in the world and its incredible biodiversity,” said U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson. “We are committed to protecting our vulnerable wild species, in particular endangered Hawaiian monk seals, like Lani. We pledge that those who harass and attempt to harm our protected wildlife will face rapid accountability in federal court.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Marine Fisheries Service – Office of Law Enforcement is investigating the case.