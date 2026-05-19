Happenings | May 21 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

Volunteers needed to place flags: Community volunteers are invited to help set flags at veterans’ graves in preparation for Memorial Day at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Vashon Cemetery. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves. To get involved contact: 98070cemeterycommissioner@gmail.com or visit vashoncemetery.org/special-events.

Spring weave pride party: Iola Gardens will host the Vashon Spring Weave Pride Party from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 23, to replenish the 2027 VIPA Scholarship Fund for local queer youth. Organizers said 10% of gross proceeds and all on-site Drag Bingo card sales will benefit the scholarship fund through the Vashon Community Scholarship Foundation.

The event will include Drag Bingo and a live show headlined by Sativa the Queen from 3 to 6 p.m., plus games, food, a vintage photo booth and Pride flash designs. Tiered tickets start at $10 for youth under 25. Tickets and details at iolagardens.com.

Memorial Day: A Memorial Day veterans ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Vashon Cemetery. Guided walking tours in partnership with the Vashon Heritage Museum will follow at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., highlighting the veterans buried at the cemetery and local history.

FAC meeting: The Vashon Ferry Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at the Vashon Land Trust Building. The meeting will also be available via Zoom https://us05web.zoom.us/j/87972913477?pwd=lTXfwOxRNgWb3ixAH6m6xDtm5mV1dl.1

Burn Design Lab open house: Burn Design Lab will host an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at 18850 103rd Ave SW in the Sheffield Building. The event will include food and drinks, guided lab and shop tours, project updates and opportunities to meet staff and learn about the organization’s work designing clean cooking technologies.

Dockton Marina celebration: King County Parks will host a community celebration of the completed Dockton Marina project from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, recognizing the new marina and recent improvements at Dockton Park and Marina.

Organizers said five community groups will table with activities and some will offer boat tours, including Vashon Heritage Museum, Vashon Bird Alliance, Vashon Nature Center, Quartermaster Yacht Club and the SeaScouts Sailing Program, along with King County Parks Engagement staff and the King County Vashon Basin Steward.

Help wanted: Vashon Park District is hiring part-time lifeguards for the Vashon Community Pool. Applicants must have Red Cross lifeguard certification. Positions are up to 17 hours per week, with the possibility of more hours in summer, including morning, afternoon and weekend shifts.

Pay is $19.82 to $22.30 per hour depending on experience, and ferry fare reimbursement is available for qualified off-island applicants. The application deadline is June 30. For an application and full job description, email dhinzh@vashonparks.org

Eagles flea market: The Vashon Eagles will host its annual flea market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, with music, food and vendor booths. Booth reservations are due by July 15. A 10-by-10 space costs $25 and a 20-by-20 space costs $50. To reserve, contact Susan Pitiger at pitiger@comcast.net

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

Tech tutors: KCLS will offer Tech Tutor drop-in sessions from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at the Vashon Library to help with basic technology questions and digital skills. Registration is not required.

Vashon nonprofit roundtable: Nonprofit organizations are invited to a monthly roundtable from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at the Vashon Library. Topics are set by attendees and include event sharing, resources and networking, with options to attend in person or via Zoom. Register for updates and Zoom information at 1.kcls.org/vashonroundtable

Multigenerational book group: The Vashon Library will host a multigenerational book group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 27. Participants should read or listen to a book of their choice that fits the monthly theme; May’s theme is a book with a woman’s name in the title. The group is open to ages 13 and older and meets in partnership with the Vashon-Maury Senior Center. Supplies are provided by Vashon Friends of the Library. Registration is not required.

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

Rhododendron garden trip: The senior center will offer a trip to the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 21. Cost is $25 for members and $40 for nonmembers and includes all expenses. Participants are encouraged to bring a snack or picnic lunch to eat in the gardens. To reserve a spot, call 206-463-5173.

End-of-life talk: Lisa Devereau, funeral director and manager at Island Funeral Service, will lead a center talk at 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, on Washington’s approved methods of disposition and end-of-life planning, including lower-carbon options. The session will include a hands-on work period for documents, with Cheryl Muonio available to notarize end-of-life documents at no cost. The talk will also include details about a May 28 tour of Vashon Cemetery.

Song bath: The Vashon Threshold Choir will lead a song bath from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 22, following the end-of-life talk.

Memorial Day BBQ: A Memorial Day BBQ will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, May 25, celebrating the one-year anniversary of the center’s Memorial Garden. The event will include live music, cake and the launch of a new GivingTree program. The office will be closed, with no lunch program or activities.

Board meeting: The senior center board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. The meeting is for members and was rescheduled due to the holiday.

King County resources: A King County resources program will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.

Library/Senior Center book group: The Vashon King County Library and Vashon Senior Center book group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at the Vashon Library. The theme is “book with a woman’s name in the title,” and participants should read or listen to a book of their choice that fits the theme. The group is open to ages 13 and older.

Strength training: A multi-level strength training class will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Ober Park exercise room. All levels are welcome, seated or standing.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.

King County Cemetery District #1: Meetings are typically held at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, at the cemetery office at 19631 Singer Rd SW. Visit vashoncemetery.org.