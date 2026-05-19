Memorial Day block party brings BBQ, fire trucks and lawn games

The Bacchus brothers — from left, Randy, Ladd and Brett — presented a wreath in 2025 in remembrance of Thomas and Douglas “Ladd” Bacchus at the Senior Center memorial.

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Guests gather for last year’s Memorial Day Community BBQ at the Vashon Senior Center’s Memorial Garden.

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Visitors enjoy food and community connection during last year’s Memorial Day gathering at the Vashon Senior Center.

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Bank Road will turn into a Memorial Day block party Monday, May 25, as the Vashon Senior Center, Vashon Heritage Museum and Vashon Island Fire & Rescue team up for an afternoon of food, music and community celebration.

The free Neighborhood Block Party will take place from noon to 3 p.m. and honor the island’s veterans.

At the Senior Center’s second annual Community BBQ in the Memorial Garden, visitors can enjoy grilled hot dogs, homemade veggie chili, coleslaw and cake. Vashon band Riverbend will bring live music from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Next door, the Vashon Heritage Museum will host lawn games and lemonade outside the museum, while Vashon Island Fire & Rescue will open its station for visitors to see fire trucks up close.

The event also kicks off the Senior Center’s campaign to add new leaves to its Giving Tree, located in the Memorial Garden.

The garden was built in 1946 in remembrance of Tom and Ladd Bacchus, two brothers killed during World War II. The Senior Center renovated the garden in 2025 and worked with local artist Nan Leiter to create the Giving Tree, where engraved leaves now honor veterans, island businesses and community members.

Nearly 100 leaves have been added to the tree so far. Proceeds from the leaves support Senior Center programs for Vashon adults and their families.

All events are free, though donations are welcome.