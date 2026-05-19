Vashon Heritage Museum gets groovy for gala

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Last year’s “Celebrate Our Heritage” gala looked back at Vashon in the 1960s.

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After celebrating the 1960s at last year’s gala, the Vashon Heritage Museum will turn back the clock to the 1970s for its fourth annual “Celebrate Our Heritage” gala on Saturday, May 30, at Open Space for Arts & Community.

The evening will feature history, art, dinner, comedy, dancing and plenty of 1970s flair, according to the museum. Guests are encouraged, though not required, to dress for the decade — whether as a K2 skier, punk rocker, Vashon hippie, disco dancer, farmer or even a Vashonite opposed to hippies.

Local band Croaker will perform, and Voice of Vashon DJ Prince Voltaire will mix music. Voice of Vashon radio host and museum friend Jeff Hoyt will deliver original comedy.

The family-style dinner, catered by The Hardware Store Restaurant, will be served by Vashon High School Future Business Leaders of America students.

The gala will also honor Yvonne Kuperberg and Capt. Joseph Wubbold III for their years of commitment to Vashon history.

Attendees can browse curated displays from the museum’s collection, including archival prints of Vashon in the 1970s. Vintage cars, memorabilia and immersive art by island artist and museum volunteer Sue Hardy will provide backdrops for festive photo opportunities.

The event is chaired by museum volunteer Tom Langland. It is sponsored by Thriftway, with support from Andrew Will Winery and Vashon Pharmacy.

“The gala is an opportunity to dress up, laugh and dance with friends, and every attendee leaves with a greater appreciation for the local treasure that is the Vashon Heritage Museum,” Langland said. “They share and keep our community stories present.”

Proceeds will support the operations of the award-winning museum.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a cocktail hour with complimentary beer, cocktails and wine, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $150.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit vashonheritagemuseum.org.