Happenings | June 4 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

Seeds of community: Community members are invited to a school garden celebration from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 4, in the Chautauqua garden, honoring the volunteers, donors and supporters who have helped the space grow. Organizers will also recognize the legacy of longtime teacher Gerie Wilson and the Gerie Wilson Play Grant. The hour will include light refreshments, live music, time in the garden, a StoryWalk tour, and student gratitude and sharing. More information at geriegrant.org

VYBS Jamboree: Vashon Youth Baseball and Softball will host its annual Jamboree from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 6, with games throughout the day at the Vashon High School and McMurray ballfields. Organizers said more than 160 Vashon players ages 4 to 14, across 15 teams and six divisions, will participate along with visiting off-island teams. The day will also include a potluck, raffle, Speed Pitch station, field games and community partners. Main events are at the Vashon High School baseball and softball fields. More information at www.vybs.net

Havurah lecture: Vashon Havurah will host a public lecture, “Ancient Jewish Magic: Between Protection and Desire,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at 15401 SW Westside Highway, as part of the Phil Cushman Memorial Speaker Series. The talk will explore amulets, incantation bowls and ritual texts from antiquity and the Middle Ages and what they reveal about healing, protection and desire in Jewish life.

Dockton Marina celebration: King County Parks will host a community celebration of the completed Dockton Marina project from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, recognizing the new marina and recent improvements at Dockton Park and Marina.

Organizers said five community groups will table with activities and some will offer boat tours, including Vashon Heritage Museum, Vashon Bird Alliance, Vashon Nature Center, Quartermaster Yacht Club and the SeaScouts Sailing Program, along with King County Parks Engagement staff and the King County Vashon Basin Steward.

Donated items drive for Haiti: Islander Jill Beytebiere will host a donated items drive from June 7–14 to collect new or gently used tools and supplies for micro-business kits. Organizers said items will be assembled into duffle bags or bins and shipped to Haiti to help people start small businesses.

Requested donations include kitchen implements, small appliances (blenders, slow cookers), art supplies, baby clothes and small toys, gardening, automotive, construction and bicycle repair tools, office supplies, electronics (laptops, iPads, printers), game systems and games, cell phones and chargers, and duffle bags or storage bins. Drop-offs are at 19417 Beall Road, Calvary Church at 220th and Wax Orchard, and Mom’s Deli.

Brown Briefly: Brown Briefly will interview Vashon Island Fire and Rescue Chief Bill McLaughlin from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 9, on KVSH 101.9. Host Amy Drayer and panelists Craig Beles, Bruce Haulman, Truman O’Brien and Kevin Jones will talk with McLaughlin about his decades in fire service, including early work on San Juan Island and his experience in urban-wildland fire interface and wildfire prevention.

Class of 2026 senior parade: Vashon High School’s Class of 2026 will be honored with a car parade from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, through downtown Vashon. Graduates will line up at Harbor School, 15920 Vashon Highway SW, and the parade will end at the Vashon Theatre, where cars can depart. Emcees at the Voice of Vashon stage will announce each graduate as the parade passes, with the broadcast airing on VoV 101.9 FM. Drivers should expect a traffic detour uptown from noon to 1 p.m.

Help wanted: Vashon Park District is hiring part-time lifeguards for the Vashon Community Pool. Applicants must have Red Cross lifeguard certification. Positions are up to 17 hours per week, with the possibility of more hours in summer, including morning, afternoon and weekend shifts.

Pay is $19.82 to $22.30 per hour depending on experience, and ferry fare reimbursement is available for qualified off-island applicants. The application deadline is June 30. For an application and full job description, email dhinzh@vashonparks.org

Eagles flea market: The Vashon Eagles will host its annual flea market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, with music, food and vendor booths. Booth reservations are due by July 15. A 10-by-10 space costs $25 and a 20-by-20 space costs $50. To reserve, contact Susan Pitiger at pitiger@comcast.net

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

Pride Street Dance: DOVE will host a Pride Street Dance from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, in front of the Vashon Theatre during the Vashon Summer Nights road closure. Organizers said the event will include a flash-mob-style moment and a youth-led fashion show.

Summer reading: The King County Library System Summer Reading Program launches Saturday, June 6, with tracks for early learners, ages 6-12 and teens. Sign up at the Vashon Library starting June 6. More information at kcls.org/summer and Vashon events at 1.kcls.org/VashonLibraryEvents

Writing project: Youth ages 6-18 are invited to write a story starting with the phrase “One time in the forest,” using a template available at the Vashon Library beginning Saturday, June 6, through Tuesday, Aug. 25. Participants can share their stories at 6 p.m. Aug. 25, with the option to be included in a compilation for the Vashon Young Author Collection. Registration is not required.

Fiber arts meetup: The Vashon Library will host a fiber arts meetup from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. Bring a project — knitting, crochet, needlepoint, cross-stitch, felting and more — to share ideas and work alongside others. Youth and adults are welcome; children 12 and younger must attend with an adult. Registration is not required.

Wacky Wednesdays: Wacky Wednesdays will run from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the Vashon Senior Center, in partnership with the Vashon Library. June’s activity will feature Pride-themed window clings and bookmarks. Open to ages 55 and older. Registration is not required.

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

Family Best Care talk: Family Best Care, a new senior center sponsor, will give a talk at 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, on in-home and community caregiving services for people recovering from surgery, needing extra support at home, or living in assisted living.

Basket weaving: Barbara “Dusty” Gustafson will lead basket weaving from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 11, in the senior center’s Memorial Garden. Space is limited to 12. Cost is a $20 donation for members and $40 for nonmembers, with supplies provided. To sign up, call 206-463-5173.

Strength training: A multi-level strength training class will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Ober Park exercise room. All levels are welcome, seated or standing.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com. The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9 at 6 p.m.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.

King County Cemetery District #1: Meetings are typically held at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, at the cemetery office at 19631 Singer Rd SW. Visit vashoncemetery.org.