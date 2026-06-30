Letters to the editor | July 2 edition

Bicycle dilemma

My condolences to the family and friends of Maridee Bonadea. Three problems which seem unsolvable are the homeless, hideous traffic in Seattle and all large cities and providing a safe way for cars and bicycles to share a roadway.

No one seems able to solve the third because either there is no solution or the cost involved in physically separating bicycles is too high. We see white lines on the pavement, supposedly separating traffic from bicycles. That’s as silly as it gets.

I’ve been biking for 81 years. Two years ago my partner was almost hit by a jerk in a black truck. I fell over as he missed my partner by inches. He never stopped. I don’t bicycle anymore. I want to go on living.

Perhaps the problem is simply deciding what’s to be allowed by motorists for the bicyclists. How much money should be spent to keep bicyclists safe? I don’t know, but it has not been enough. Tragic how there’s plenty of money to build roads and buy congressmen, but not enough to keep bicyclists safe.

Shelley Simon