Letters to the editor | June 4 edition

The unacceptable reality of WD19

Imagine opening your water bill to find you are being charged double the standard rate — a 200% premium penalty for an inherited plumbing technicality on an older island property. Now imagine turning on your tap to pay that premium, and out flows water the color of heavy tea, choking your appliances with thick, orange mineral sludge.

This is the daily reality for my household under Water District 19.

For years, islanders have been told that the deep yellow and orange water flowing into our bathtubs and sinks is just a harmless, temporary “aesthetic” nuisance caused by iron and manganese in our aquifers. But living with this water isn’t a minor cosmetic annoyance; it is an expensive household crisis.

Our family has already had to replace a broken washing machine. Our dishwasher is permanently coated in a thick layer of rust, our clothes are routinely ruined in the wash, and our emergency potable water supply — the toilet tank — looks like a swamp. Basic hygiene has become a frustrating chore; you cannot feel clean when your shower water leaves your hair heavy, sticky, and coated in oxidized metallic sediment.

When residents complain, the district’s standard operational band-aid is to tell us to run our outside hosebibs for 40 minutes, promising a minor utility credit. In what world is forcing residents to dump hundreds of gallons of water onto the ground an acceptable infrastructure strategy — especially on an island under a strict water moratorium?

The district uses its regulatory powers to aggressively penalize homeowners for historical, unaligned hookups, yet feels zero accountability to deliver a usable product in return. If WD19 can leverage its authority to collect double the revenue from a property, it must be held to a standard that delivers clean, clear, usable water.

It is time for the WD19 Board of Commissioners to stop hiding behind EPA secondary standard loopholes, fix our community’s aging filtration infrastructure, and offer fair, constructive pathways to compliance for islanders rather than punitive billing.

To see a documented timeline of what our water has looked like from 2020 through May 2026, please view the evidence yourself at: photos.app.goo.gl/mm5E5nr3R1Vmgh1AA. I urge my fellow neighbors facing similar issues to join me at the next public commissioners meeting on Tuesday, June 9th at 6:00 PM.

Rachel Waldron