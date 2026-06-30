News Briefs | July 2 edition

VISD bond planning survey

Vashon Island School District is seeking community feedback to help inform long-range facilities planning and potential future capital improvement projects. The district said the survey is for information gathering only, and that no decisions have been made about a future bond measure, project list or funding amount.

Responses will help VISD better understand community priorities, concerns and preferred communication methods. The survey is available at tinyurl.com/2y3syfu7.

Tyler Young recognized for vaccine efforts

Tyler Young of Vashon Pharmacy has been selected for the Immunization Action Coalition of Washington’s 2026 Respiratory Season Champion Award, which honors people who have gone above and beyond to support immunization efforts against respiratory illness.

According to the coalition, Young was recognized for his public health work through Vashon Pharmacy and the implementation of the Childhood Vaccine Program.

“I’m so happy to see Tyler being recognized for his extraordinary work to help Vashon’s children stay safer from respiratory diseases each fall,” said Vicky de Monterey Richoux, president of the board of directors for VashonBePrepared. “We are incredibly lucky to have Tyler as our local pharmacist.”

Jayapal responds to immigration rulings

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, criticized two recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings affecting Temporary Protected Status and asylum, according to a statement from her office. The rulings allow the Trump administration to proceed with ending TPS protections for Haiti and Syria and to turn back some asylum seekers before they enter the United States.

Jayapal, the ranking member of the House immigration subcommittee, said Congress should act to create a pathway to citizenship for people from countries that remain eligible for TPS and to re-establish asylum pathways. She joined congressional amicus briefs in both cases, according to her office.

Unincorporated King County burn ban

A stage one burn ban for unincorporated King County — including Vashon — will take effect on Monday, June 22. The ban prohibits yard debris fires and fires set to clear land.

Officials encourage people who smoke to use extreme caution in extinguishing cigarettes, and to follow rules for campfires. The burn ban does not apply to recreational fires or gas and propane appliances, like grills.

The use and sale of consumer fireworks also remain prohibited in unincorporated King County, and illegal firework activity will be enforced by the Department of Local Services Permitting Division.

The burn ban was issued by the King County Fire Chiefs Association and the King County Fire Marshal association in preparation for above average temperatures this summer — creating drier conditions that increase the risk of fires.

Singer is now on view at VCA

Singer the gray whale is now on view at Vashon Center for the Arts.

The 40-foot whale, whose bones were recovered after he washed ashore on Vashon in 2024, has been installed in VCA’s atrium as part of a sculptural work by island artist Ela Lamblin.

Islanders can see Singer during VCA’s regular gallery hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, at 19600 Vashon Highway SW.

A full story about Singer’s arrival at VCA is coming soon in The Beachcomber.