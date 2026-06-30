Unofficial Mayor race kicks off

The 2026 candidates for Unofficial Mayor of Vashon are, from top left: Vashon Explorers Preschool, Singer the gray whale and Marshall the strawberry; middle row: Jazzy, Doug Hershey and Bee; bottom row: The Giving Tree and Red, the Vashon HouseHold office pup. (Courtesy photos)

On Vashon, the road to political glory may run through a whale skeleton, an office dog, a strawberry and a whole lot of one-dollar votes.

The Vashon Chamber of Commerce has announced the candidates for the 2026 Unofficial Mayor of Vashon campaign, the island’s annual fundraiser in which local nonprofits compete for votes — and donations — ahead of Strawberry Festival.

The rules are simple: One dollar equals one vote. Voters may vote as many times as they like. Buying the election, in this case, is not only allowed but encouraged.

The campaign runs through noon Saturday, July 18, with the winner announced at 3 p.m. that day on the Strawberry Festival Main Stage, according to a press release from the Chamber.

This year’s race includes eight candidates, each representing a local nonprofit organization.

Vashon Youth & Family Services is running “Bee, support the hive,” a campaign to support behavioral health, family wraparound services and youth programs.

Vashon HouseHold’s candidate is “Red, the office pup,” who is campaigning in support of affordable housing for island artists, workers and families.

Vashon Explorers Preschool is represented by “Preschoolers and Pets,” raising funds for early childhood education, outdoor play and play-based learning.

The DOVE Project is backing “Jazzy for Justice,” a campaign supporting the organization’s work providing advocacy, support and prevention education to help end domestic and sexual violence.

Friends of Mukai is running “Marshall, the Strawberry,” in support of preserving historic Mukai Farm & Garden and celebrating Asian American history on Vashon.

Vashon Senior Center’s candidate is “The Giving Tree,” campaigning to keep island elders connected, active, well-fed and valued.

Inclusion Island is represented by Doug Hershey, raising funds to expand opportunities, social connections and support for adults with developmental disabilities.

Vashon Nature Center is running “Singer, Vashon’s Gray Whale,” in support of the center’s community science, research and education work benefiting Vashon and the Salish Sea.

Ballot boxes and online voting portals will be available as candidates launch their campaigns, according to the Chamber.

The Unofficial Mayor of Vashon campaign has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years for local nonprofits, while giving the island a chance to do politics its own way: with costumes, causes, community spirit and no limit on perfectly legal vote-buying.

May all the nonprofits win.