Happenings | July 9 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

MIH agreement signing: The public is invited to attend the signing of a multi-year agreement between the Vashon Island Health Care District and Vashon Island Fire & Rescue to support Mobile Integrated Health through 2028. The signing will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Penny Farcy Memorial Training Building.

Strawberry Festival parade seating: Vashon Presbyterian Church will again offer reserved seating and in-town parking during the Strawberry Festival parade. To reserve seating, parking or both, call 206-463-2010 or email vashonpresbyterianchurch@yahoo.com. Donations will benefit a local charity.

Thunderbird Treatment Center tours: Seattle Indian Health Board will offer its final public tours of the nearly completed Thunderbird Treatment Center on July 9. Tours will be held four times that day, with up to 20 people per tour. The 92-bed center, slated to open later this summer at 15333 Vashon Highway S.W., will provide 45-day inpatient substance use disorder treatment for Native and non-Native clients, blending traditional healing practices with clinical care. Sign up at tinyurl.com/5n7a66nc.

FAC meeting: The Vashon Ferry Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the Vashon Land Trust Building. The committee expects updates on the Fauntleroy terminal replacement process, including Washington State Ferries’ plans for community engagement on interim service during terminal and dock replacement work. Community members may attend in person or via Zoom to ask questions or comment. Join at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83552026768?pwd=JnU3j16hJPnfC7jqbT5BfuVAczzbdD.1

Heritage Museum ice cream social: The Vashon Heritage Museum will host its annual Festival Friday ice cream social from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, in the museum’s backyard. The event will include music by the Lazy Dog String Band, lawn games, basket weaving and ice cream courtesy of IGA. A small donation is encouraged.

Heritage Museum Family Day: Family Day activities will take place Saturday, July 18, at the Vashon Heritage Museum’s Strawberry Festival booth near Windermere. Crafters of all ages are welcome.

Training scholarships: The Vashon Care Network, in partnership with the Vashon Senior Center Village, is offering six full scholarships to islanders to cover the cost of training to become a Home Care Aide certified by the State of Washington. Interested applicants can submit an online application at vashoncarenetwork.org. Alternatively, written applications, available to print from our website, can be sent to: PO Box 13135, Vashon, WA, 98070.

Eagles flea market: The Vashon Eagles will host its annual flea market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, with music, food and vendor booths. Booth reservations are due by July 15. A 10-by-10 space costs $25 and a 20-by-20 space costs $50. To reserve, contact Susan Pitiger at pitiger@comcast.net

Wednesday run club: Flostate Running sponsors a free run club at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, generally meeting at the Village Green. Runners follow a roughly 3-mile loop into Island Center Forest, with an option to extend to 5 miles. All ages and paces are welcome, with different pace groups available. On the fourth Wednesday of each month, the group meets at the Vashon High School track for a speed workout. More information at flostaterunning.com.

Forest owners field day: Owners of wooded property on Vashon and nearby areas are invited to the 2026 Vashon Forest Owners Field Day from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at 17012 90th Ave SW. The hands-on outdoor program will cover forest health, wildfire risk, wildlife, soils, invasive plants and long-term stewardship. Participants may attend up to five classes from more than 12 options, and a resource area will feature agencies and organizations that assist landowners. Registration is $20 per person or $35 per couple, and preregistration is required. For questions, contact Sarah Stewart at sarah.stewart1@wsu.edu or 425-554-9858, or Kevin Zobrist at kevin.zobrist@wsu.edu or 425-231-4524.

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

King County resource assistance: The King County Department of Community and Human Services Resource Access Team will offer drop-in help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Vashon Library. Assistance includes employment support, emergency financial help, transportation services, shelter and housing resources, food assistance and disability services. Registration is not required.

Paint and sip: The Vashon Library will host “It’s Arty Time! Paint & Sip” from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 9, with artist and educator Collin Veenstra. Students in grades 6-12 can paint a UFO-themed canvas — or create their own design — with materials and fruity mocktails provided. Space is limited; register at 1.kcls.org/PaintSipVS

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

Strawberry Festival history talk: Bruce Haulman will give a Heritage Museum talk on the history of Strawberry Festival at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10.

Smartphone help: Smartphone tech support will be available from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday by reservation only. Call the senior center to schedule a 15-minute appointment with Rebecca Rumberg.

Fraud and scams talk: Sandy Gilliam of Puget Sound Cooperative Credit Union will give an informal talk on recent frauds and how to protect yourself from scams at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. Bring questions.

Strength training: A multi-level strength training class will be held from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Ober Park exercise room. Participants may sit or stand, and all levels are welcome.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org. The social mixer begins at 6:30 pm, followed by the council meeting from 7:00–9:00 pm.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m., 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.

King County Cemetery District #1: Meetings are typically held at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, at the cemetery office at 19631 Singer Rd SW. Visit vashoncemetery.org.