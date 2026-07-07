Letters to the editor | July 9 edition

Harbor School

Some may be aware that Harbor School has faced recent challenges. COVID-era setbacks, a mistimed investment toward IB accreditation, and an ill-suited leadership transition have led to difficult losses in enrollment and staff, and increased financial strain.

The school and community have rallied and a dedicated team of veteran teachers and staff, board and new, experienced interim head of school are rebuilding Harbor School with purpose and optimism.

As a Vashon parent with kids that have attended both Vashon Public Schools and Harbor School, I want our broader community to know why Harbor School is important to the students it serves and the Vashon community at large.

Harbor School is Vashon’s only independent K-8 and offers something our public schools simply cannot. With a Montessori-inspired philosophy, it emphasizes individualized learning, creativity, and experiential education. Learning happens through doing, exploring and connecting with real people and places. In many ways, Harbor School embodies what makes Vashon, Vashon: independent, creative and intentional.

Curious families are encouraged to visit and see this first hand. In addition, Harbor School tuition is intentionally kept affordable with scholarships available, and fundraising to sustain that commitment.

Kristen Cohen

Aural wizardry on Vashon

Recently, I sat transfixed as the music of acclaimed folk musicians, and masters of the Celtic guitar, Keith Murphy and Yann Falquet performed a repertoire of songs from Eastern Canada, primarily from Quebec and Newfoundland.

As I listened, spellbound, I realized that we have the equivalent of aural wizardry on Vashon.

The music was emotionally charged and deeply engaging. The audience was rapt and you could have heard a pin drop. What author Emily Rapp might call, “exquisite attention.”

How is it, I wondered, that we can see and listen in such close proximity to master musicians right here on Vashon live, for such modest ticket prices? How did we get so lucky?

I figured it out: The magic comes in the form of islanders and husband-and-wife team John Whelan and Janet Strolle.

For over seven years they’ve brought masters of Irish and Celtic music to Vashon Island. They make it look like that’s just what people do — you know, invite virtuosic musicians over to play for friends…

They are like human tuning forks attuned to a mesmerizing frequency.Whelan is an internationally renowned, and award-winning accordionist. Janet Strolle, a social worker in Seattle, wields the power behind the throne.

Their extensive and long-time relationships with fellow musicians, and connections in the music business, mean that artists performing in the region often sail side trips to Vashon. And I’m guessing for less than fancy-venue fees.

On July 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit on Vashon, Cindy Kallet and Grey Larsen will perform the last concert of this summer’s Masters of Irish Music Series.Save the date. You’ll want to catch this one. At $25.00, (more if you can swing it, less if you can’t), the ticket price paid to see master musicians live is some of the best money I’ve ever spent.

The words “affordability” and “surprisingly high quality” come to mind. So do the words: “absolute” and “steal.”

Kallet is a singer, guitarist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Larsen is one of America’s finest players of the Irish flute and tin whistle, as well as an accomplished singer and concertina, fiddle, piano and harmonium player.

Scott Alarik of The Boston Globe calls Kallet “… one of folk music’s most respected songwriters … provocative, heartwise, and original … a brilliant guitarist …”

Mike Joyce of the Washington Post calls Larsen “… a gifted multi-instrumentalist who consistently demonstrates his melodic finesse.”

They have also appeared with host Andrea Seabrook on National Public Radio’s “Weekend All Things Considered.”

If you haven’t yet attended one of these performances you’re in for a surprise, and if you have…you know what to do.

If you can swing it, then bring it. Contact Jan Strolle for reservations janstrolle@comcast.net (206) 228-0730

Marie Koltchak