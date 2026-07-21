Arts Briefs | July 23 edition

Rising Water Collective members will present composer Sheila Silver’s new work, “Songs of Resistance,” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Vashon Center for the Arts.

Perfomers onstage during a production of “Oscar’s Journey: The Fall and Rise of the Bird King.”

Croaker at the Wine Shop

Island-based acoustic quartet, Croaker, will perform a “brew-grass” inspired set of music at 6:30 p.m. on July 23 at the Wine Shop. Join Kim Thal on fiddle, Eric Frith on guitar, Danny Powers on bass and Andre Sapp on mandolin and guitar for hazy harmonies and acoustic grooves.

Croaker will also perform on July 30 at the Wine Shop.

For more information visit vashonevents.org.

Masters of Irish Music Concert Series

As a part of the Masters of Irish Music Concert Series, musicians Cindy Kallet and Grey Larsen will perform at 7:30 p.m. on July 24 at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit.

Both acclaimed musicians, Larsen and Grey have spent over a decade in collaboration, weaving sounds that are full of color and texture. Kallet is a singer-songwriter, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist, and Larsen plays the Irish flute, tin whistle, concertina, fiddle, piano and harmonium player in addition to being a singer.

For more information about the event and to reserve a seat, email Jan Strolle at janstrolle@comcast.net or call (206)-228-0730.

Summer Arts Fest

Vashon Center for the Arts will host an opening reception of the second round of their Summer Arts Fest at 5 p.m. on July 24. The annual festival features three total rounds, and the second exhibit in the series features paintings, fiber art, collage, photography, watercolor, glass and more. The exhibit will show at VCA until August 9.

For more information about Summer Arts Fest and the opening reception, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Subconscious Population

Vashon-based band Subconscious Population will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24 at the Vashon Sugar Shack. Fronted by island artist Ron Hook, Subconscious Population is known for their genre-bending grooves that have established them as an enduring musical force on the island.

Keyboardist Tony Mann will join the July 24 performance, adding an extra kick to the band’s distinctive sound.

Food and drinks will be available during the show, which is 21+. For more information visit vashonevents.org.

Some’tet

Join Some’tet for an evening of music at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 at Durong. Blending elements like west-coast cool jazz, South American rhythms and soulful vocals, the group’s inventive sound is always fresh for audiences. The event is 21+ with limited seating, so arrive early. Some’tet will also perform on August 2 and August 9.

For more information about the event visit vashonevents.org.

Concerts in the park

The Vashon Park District will present five concerts this summer in Ober Park, running from 7-9 p.m. every Thursday in August, with a bonus concert on July 30. Each concert is free, and all are invited to bring a blanket or chair and enjoy the outdoor music experience. Kicking off the concert series is Latin funk Afro soul group Reposado, performing on July 30. Following suit is John Roberts Y Pan Blanco on August 6, Bowie/Rex & His Boogie Army on August 13, Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme on August 20 and High Step Society on August 27.

Opening each event is “New Voices,” a Vashon Events program showcasing the latest youth voices in the island’s music scene. Openers will perform at 7 p.m. and headliners will go on stage at 7:30 p.m. and play a 90 minute set.

For more information about Concerts in the Park visit vashonevents.org.

The Bird King

The Vashon Repertory Theatre will present a whimsical new play, “Oscar’s Journey: The Fall and Rise of the Bird King,” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 2 at Open Space for Arts and Community. The play is based on Oscar the Troll — the wooden sculpture at Point Robinson Park created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo — following his journey in becoming the Bird King. The original production features an original script by Bryan Willis, music composed and performed by Kat Eggleston and is directed by Charlotte Tiencken.

For more information about the play and to purchase tickets visit openspacevashon.com.

Encaustic art demonstration

Swiftwater Gallery will host three encaustic artists for a demonstration at 6 p.m. on August 7. Encaustic painting is a centuries-old technique that mixes molten beeswax, colored pigments and damar resin, which is then applied to a surface. The demonstration will feature encaustic artists Carolyn Candy, Valerie Roberts and Marc Pease and is open to everyone.

Sealth Camp of our Dreams

The Vashon Heritage Museum will host an opening reception of their new exhibit, “Sealth Camp of Our Dreams,” at 5 p.m. on August 7. Featuring photos, artifacts and other mementos, the exhibit explores the history of the more than 100 year old camp.

The exhibit will run at the Vashon Heritage Museum until January 2027, and more information can be found at vashonheritagemuseum.org.

The Big Print Event

On Sunday, August 9, The Blue Heron parking lot will transform into an open-air printmaking studio as dozens of island artists come together for an all-day printmaking event. Between noon and 5 p.m. artists will ink their hand-carved designs to create prints inspired by the theme “Earth, Wind, Fire, and Water.” Islanders are welcome to join the fun, experience the thrilling printmaking process and meet local artists. Prints created during the event will be displayed and on sale at Vashon Center for the Arts during the 2026 Summer Arts Fest.

For more information about the free, all-ages event, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Songs of Resilience

Women-led chamber opera company Rising Waters Collective will present “Songs of Resistance” at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9 at Vashon Center for the Arts. The series of songs is presented by composer Sheila Silver, and gives a voice to those confronting social, political and humanitarian conflicts. The songs include the experiences of a Pulitzer-winning journalist witnessing hunger in Sudan, a mother encountering banned books in Florida, a Palestinian-American writer and a Turkish student experiencing oppression.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.