Grammar guru Ellen Jovin returns to Vashon with ‘Rebel With a Clause’

A folding table, a handwritten sign and a willingness to answer strangers’ grammar questions turned Ellen Jovin’s Manhattan sidewalk experiment into a bestselling book and the award-winning documentary Rebel with a Clause, playing at 7 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Vashon Theatre.

Ever gotten side-eyed for ending a sentence with a preposition? Not sure if it’s “who” or “whom”? Still debating the Oxford comma?

Best-selling author Ellen Jovin has been fielding grammar questions like that — funny ones, sincere ones and even unanswerable ones — on sidewalks in all 50 states. Now she and filmmaker husband Brandt Johnson are bringing their award-winning docu-comedy “Rebel With a Clause” back to Vashon Theatre on Monday, July 20, at 7 p.m., after last year’s screening drew an unexpectedly large turnout of language lovers to the island.

Jovin, whose bestselling 2022 book inspired the film, will set up her famous grammar table outside the theater an hour before showtime so islanders can bring their own questions — and grudges — straight to the source.

“You want to prove to your husband that he put the apostrophe in the wrong place in a text message? That’s the kind of thing i’m there for,” Jovin said.

Since its 2025 release, the documentary has won eight festival awards and was the subject of a New York Times feature that first put Vashon on Jovin and Johnson’s radar. The 86-minute film follows Jovin as she takes a folding table and a homemade “Grammar Table” sign on a cross-country road trip, with Johnson — a first-time feature director — shooting the whole thing.

It was that article that got the couple to the island in the first place. Vashon resident Todd Pearson read the story in March 2025 and wrote to Jovin and Johnson with a pitch: come show the film at a community nonprofit screening, ferry ride included.

“I don’t think we’ve ever been invited to someplace where a ferry was involved,” Jovin said.

They said yes, partly on the strength of the pitch and partly because, as Jovin put it, the Pacific Northwest photos Pearson sent along looked too good to pass up. What they didn’t expect was the turnout. Presale tickets for last September’s screening numbered in the 30s. By showtime, roughly 80 more people had lined up outside the Vashon Theatre.

Jovin joked that “grammar nerds don’t buy tickets in advance.”

This time, the New York City-based couple is staying longer, a few nights instead of a rushed one-day trip, with plans to explore the island beyond the theater. Jovin, an avid birder, said she’s hoping to spot a few island species while she’s here.

At first glance, the grammar table might remind some people of the increasingly common public “change my mind” and “prove me wrong” tables that invite debate over politics or culture.

Jovin says that’s exactly what it isn’t.

“It’s positive, cheerful, community building,” she said. “Language is a tool to bring people together. I just address the questions that are brought to me.”

The Harvard- and UCLA-educated Jovin is the author of four books on writing and grammar, a former New York University writing instructor and co-founder of a communication consulting firm. But on the sidewalk, she’s less grammar police and more grammar bartender — listening to stories and pouring out answers to whatever people are curious about, from comma placement to apostrophes to whether a sentence can really end with a preposition. Jovin refers to her appreciation of it as “grammar hedonism.”

Sometimes someone walks up, asks where a comma belongs, gets an answer and leaves. Others linger, working through a question in real detail. Some even try to stump Jovin. At one screening, someone asked her a question in Italian, hoping to catch her off guard. It didn’t work: Jovin is fluent in six languages and has studied more than 25.

Oxford comma debates routinely turn into mock rivalries and friends teasing each other. Couples bring long-running family grammar disagreements. Occasionally someone refuses to accept Jovin’s answer — even after she’s produced a reference book to back it up.

“I don’t have to be right, and other people don’t have to believe I’m right,” she said.

The table came first — the movie came later. Johnson began filming almost by accident, accompanying his wife to watch the interactions unfold. Eventually the material became too good not to capture. What followed was six years of editing down roughly 400 hours of footage into the finished film.

“I wanted to make an entertaining film,” Johnson said. He’s wary, though, of the movie being pigeonholed as a lesson in grammar rules. “It’s more fun than educational,” Jovin added — even though, she admits, people do walk away having learned something.

The distinction gets to the core of what both Jovin and Johnson say the project has always been about. For the couple, grammar was never the real story. It was simply the reason strangers stopped long enough to talk.

“At the heart of all that is human connection,” Johnson said. “People reaching each other and reaching across divides.”

Tickets for “Rebel With a Clause” are $14 for adults, $12 for students, and can be purchased at vashontheatre.com or at the box office.

Eddie Macsalka is a contributing reporter for The Beachcomber.