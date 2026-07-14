A jam-packed Strawberry Festival lineup

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This weekend’s Strawberry Festival features a packed lineup of music. From beloved local bands to acclaimed acts from the mainland, there’s something for everyone.

This year’s main stage will once again be held at Ober Park, where visitors can grab a drink at the beverage garden, dance on the lawn or relax on a picnic blanket.

Performances will also take place on stages across town throughout the weekend, including The Coop Youth Stage at Pandora’s Box front porch, along with island venues like Snapdragon Bakery & Cafe, The Wine Shop, Vashon Sugar Shack, King Tide Music and Sporty’s.

To access a visual schedule of weekend events, visit tinyurl.com/yve2cvrj.

Here’s your guide to all things music this weekend.

Main Stage and Street Dance

Catch the Chamber of Commerce’s lineup of main stage and street dance performers at Ober Park, with a packed set of shows between Friday, July 17 and Sunday, July 19. Ober Park will also host the Chamber’s beverage garden, which will serve both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks to those 21 and over.

Friday, July 17

Kicking off the main stage lineup on Friday is the Reptile Man, who will present a collection of reptiles during his 60-minute set starting at 4 p.m. A zoologist, educator and author, Scott Petersen demonstrates the importance of all animals in nature, while giving audiences an up-close look at snakes, alligators, turtles and more.

At 5:45 p.m., Seattle-area band Cheap Scenery will take the stage with a punk-rock set. Playing music from old-school punk groups like The Clash and Sex Pistols, as well as original music, Cheap Scenery will bring a nostalgic punk-rock energy to Vashon.

At 7:30 p.m., The JD Hobson Band will bring a captivating mix of Blues and Americana sounds with a modern edge.

Closing out the Friday lineup is Publish The Quest, performing at 9:30 p.m. A band with deep roots on Vashon, Publish The Quest combines Afro-beat elements with folk, rock and alternative sounds to create a funky, high-energy experience.

Saturday, July 18

Start off Saturday with a bang and enjoy a high-energy, dance-worthy set of music by Olatunji Legacy Afro-Jazz Ensemble, who will perform at 11:45 a.m. The 11-piece ensemble includes bass, pedal steel, guitar, horns, keyboard and vocals — all centered around the African Djembe drum rhythms.

Memphis Radio Kings will keep the energy going with an indie rock performance at 1:45 p.m. Combining ‘70s rock and classic country with a bluesy twang, the band’s performances bring a passionate and soulful vibe to audiences.

At 4:15 p.m., Stevie & The Blue Flames will bring blues to the main stage. For 40 years, the band has been dedicated to the blues genre, delivering powerful, emotive shows that deeply connect with audiences.

At 6 p.m., don’t miss Reposado, a music collective that pulls from the distinct sounds of the Caribbean, West Africa, Queens and Seattle. Led by front man Jean-Paul Builes, the band evokes what they call a “TequilaFunk,” rich with culture, and perfect for dancing.

A festival staple since 1973, swing band Portage Fill will return for a street dance at 6 p.m. on Vashon Highway, south of Bank Road, just outside of Sporty’s.

At 8 p.m., all-female AC/DC tribute band Hell’s Belles will take the stage. Self-proclaimed AC/DC fanatics, the group delivers mechanical precision and passionate devotion to AC/DC’s iconic sound.

Vashon’s own Talking Heads tribute band, Little Creatures, will close out the evening, with whimsical, dance-ready rhythms at 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

Start the afternoon off with Vashon Island blues band, One More Mile, who will perform at noon. Comprised of seasoned blues musicians, the band will deliver a high-energy and authentic performance to Vashon.

At 2 p.m., Great American Trainwreck will perform a timeless set of Americana, rock and country-folk music. Based in Seattle, the group’s music touches on loss, love, adventure and brings the spirit of the open road to the Pacific Northwest.

Closing the festival is twelve-piece band Loose Change, which will perform a set of danceable tunes at 4 p.m. With covers of beloved R&B, swing, pop and disco hits, Loose Change blends tight rhythms, vocals and powerful horns for a fun-filled experience.

King Tide Music

King Tide Music will host two shows on Friday and Saturday during the Strawberry Festival. Located at 17816 Vashon Highway SW, King Tide Music is expected to open in October, and the pop-up event will give visitors a peek inside the store.

On Friday, at 5 p.m., enjoy music by The Finns and stick around for Seattle-based cover band 2 Gins In at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s show brings a packed set of music, beginning with Croaker at 12:30 p.m., followed by Alberta & The Dead Eyes at 2:30 p.m., Ryan Gray at 4:30 p.m., Ballast at 5:30 p.m., and a DJ set at 7:30 p.m.

Snapdragon Bakery & Cafe

Snapdragon Bakery & Cafe will host a lineup of events throughout the Strawberry Festival.

Presented by Debra Heesh, Little Dead Band will perform at 5 p.m. on Friday. The tribute band will bring a lineup of the Grateful Dead’s iconic songs, inviting visitors to sing, dance and enjoy the good vibes.

Then, come back to Snapdragon at 7 p.m. on Saturday, or 11:30 a.m. on Sunday for a drag show featuring iconic queens Sativa, Athena and Holli B Sinclair, presented by Debra Heesh. While each performer brings their own unique style, come prepared for glamour, comedy, music and high-energy entertainment.

Finally, at 9 p.m. on Saturday, get ready to dance alongside DJ Rocky Point, who will bring an energetic set to the Snapdragon stage.

Sporty’s

On Friday, Stray Rails and Vulcan Death Grip will perform at 9 p.m. at Sporty’s, bringing a mix of punk, rock and something undefinable.

On Saturday, come back for six-piece indie-funk collective Panda Conspiracy, who will make their return to the Strawberry Festival at 9 p.m. with a high-energy dance party. With a packed set of funk, reggae, soul and rock sounds, Panda Conspiracy will keep the festival fun going as the day winds down.

The Wine Shop

Electronic rock band The SIK will perform two evening performances after 6 p.m. on Friday at the Wine Shop. Blending infectious rhythms, psychedelic textures and rock sounds, the band will turn the Wine Shop’s outdoor courtyard into an all-ages dance party.

Vashon Sugar Shack

On Friday, Vashon-based band M is for Murder will perform with Wish U Love at 9 p.m. at the Vashon Sugar Shack. Enjoy ukulele, haunting lyrics and measured percussion at the 21 plus event, which will also offer food and drinks.

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Skylar Ford & The Legion of Peace, as well as Ellery Harper and Jesse Strauss will perform at the Vashon Sugar Shack. The 21-plus event will offer food, as well as a full bar.

Treasure Island

Vashon-based band Heavy Nettle will perform a set of indie rock music, starting at dusk at Treasure Island. The band mixes rock swagger and punk sounds to capture something hyper-local and uniquely Vashon.

The Coop Youth Stage

As is tradition, the Youth Stage will host young performers ranging in ages and experience levels. This year’s Youth Stage will be presented by The Coop — a beloved island music venue, which recently became an official 501(c)(3) organization.

The lineup of young performers will take the stage, located at Pandora’s Box front porch, on Friday, starting at 6:30 p.m. The evening’s performers are either current Vashon students, or recent graduates — all showcasing their unique musical styles. Headlining the Youth Stage at 9 p.m. is Basement Tuesday’s, an alternative rock/punk band founded by two Vashon High School graduates, and now based in Bellingham.

In sponsoring the Youth Stage, The Coop is also introducing their new program, “Coop on the Loose,” which work in collaboration with 4Culture to support up and coming performers by providing sound equipment, expertise and technical assistance for island-performances.