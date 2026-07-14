A sweet guide to Strawberry Festival weekend

Couples dance to the music of the Portage Fill Band during last year’s Festival.

Shawn Madison’s 1961 VW Double Cab won Best in Show and People’s Choice at last year’s car show.

The beloved Vashon Strawberry Festival returns this weekend, with a packed lineup of music, activities, vendors and parades.

The festival will begin on Friday, July 17 and last through Sunday, July 19. With roots on the island for more than a century, the weekend is a celebration of Vashon’s vibrant community, agricultural heritage and local history.

On all three days, enjoy music from a lineup of musicians — including bands like Cheap Scenery, Reposado, Hell’s Belles, Loose Change, Little Creatures and many more — playing on the main stage at Ober Park.

Legendary band Portage Fill will return with a street dance in front of Sporty’s, and other performers will take the stage at venues across the island.

On Saturday, don’t miss the official Strawberry Festival parade, where dozens of island organizations and other participants will grace the streets with costumes, floats and fun. Look out for candidates running in the unofficial mayor race, as well as the parade’s Grand Marshals — an honor granted by the Vashon Island Chamber of Commerce and Friends of Mukai.

Throughout the weekend, cool down and fill up on an assortment of food and drinks offered by local vendors, and immerse yourself in the artistic spirit of Vashon by checking out local artist booths.

Organized by the Chamber of Commerce, the event marks one of the busiest weekends on Vashon, drawing thousands of participants. Whether you’re visiting from off-island or you’re a longtime local, be sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and plan ahead for a busy weekend in the sun.

Getting there

If you’re coming from off island, make sure to plan your commute ahead as the weekend of the Strawberry Festival is one of the busiest for Vashon.

If you’re traveling by car, you can reach Vashon’s north end from the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle or the Southworth Ferry Terminal. The island’s south end can be reached from the Point Defiance Ferry Terminal in Tacoma. Cars will line up at the terminal ahead of scheduled departures, so plan on arriving early.

If you’re travelling without a car, the King County Water Taxi will take you to the Vashon Ferry Terminal on the north end of the island. Scheduled for rare weekend runs on Saturday July 18 and Sunday July 19, the water taxi will first depart from Pier 50 in Downtown Seattle at 9:55 a.m. and make its last run from Vashon at 7:05 p.m. on both days. The water taxi will operate on its regular weekday schedule on Friday, July 17. For more information about the water taxi, and to access schedules, visit tinyurl.com/2teryvc7.

King County Metro will operate a shuttle bus on Saturday and Sunday, which will meet at the Vashon Ferry Terminal, and shuttle visitors to the Ober Park Park & Ride entrance, a half a block away from the main stage and beverage garden. On Saturday, shuttles will run between 9:20 a.m. to 6:20 p.m. with service every 10-15 minutes between 9:55 a.m. and 5:05 p.m. and every 30 minutes starting at 5:05 p.m. On Sunday, shuttles will run between 9:20 a.m. and 5:05 p.m., with service every 10-15 minutes between 9:55 a.m. and 5:05 p.m.

King County Metro’s 118 and 119 buses also connect both the north and south-end ferry terminals to Uptown Vashon.

Take to the streets

On all three days of the festival, both lanes of 171st to 178th on Vashon Highway will be closed, as well as both lanes of Bank Road from 97th Ave to 100th Ave.

Road closures will be in effect from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday, July 17, all day and night on Saturday, and until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

An additional road closure will also happen during the annual Strawberry Festival Parade, with northbound Vashon Highway at 192nd Street blocked off from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Parade(s)

Dozens of island organizations and nonprofits will participate in this year’s Strawberry Festival Parade — an annual highlight that brings the whole island together with spectacular costumes and floats.

The parade — sponsored by Thriftway — will begin at 10 a.m. As is tradition, the kid’s parade will open the event, leading the way with colorful costumes, decorated bikes, scooters and more.

Dozens of other local organizations will follow, traveling along Vashon Highway. As is tradition, expect to see dozens of spectacularly-decorated floats, antique tractors, dancers, acrobats, ponies from the Vashon Pony Club and the colorful Strawberry Festival train.

Line-up for parade participants begins at 9 a.m. just south of Kathy’s Corner. No one will be turned away, and hopeful-participants are welcome to join the line up on the day of the parade.

Last year’s parade spanned the entire length of the route, and this year’s parade is expected to be just as big.

Returning to this year’s parade is the beloved Thriftway Shopping Cart Drill Team. A favorite for more than 30 years, five Drill Team members will march shopping carts down Vashon Highway, wearing the Thriftway uniform, sunglasses and a straight face.

Vashon Presbyterian Church will once again offer reserved seating and in-town parking during the Strawberry Festival Parade. To reserve seats, parking or both, call 206-463-2010 or email vashonpresbyterian@yahoo.com.

But the fun is just getting started. Come back to Uptown Vashon for the annual Island Insurance Car Show and Parade, which starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 19. Staging for registered vehicles will begin at 9 a.m. in the IGA parking lot.

The parade will showcase a variety of makes, models and years of vehicles ranging from modern to vintage. After the vehicles make their way through Uptown Vashon, they’ll convene at the Vashon Chamber of Commerce parking lot where visitors can see them up close and chat with their owners until 2 p.m.

Awards will also be presented in categories including Best in Show, People’s Choice, Most Vashon and more.

Family fun

This year’s Strawberry Festival features a variety of activities for little kids, teens and everyone in between through the Fun Zone — sponsored by Puget Sound Energy.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Chamber of Commerce is offering bungee jumping and water walking at Vashon Village and bouncy houses and bubble soccer at Ober Park. Most of these activities will also happen between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

After the parade on Saturday, the Chamber will also host free train rides on the colorful Strawberry Festival train. Train rides will go from the Vashon Chamber of Commerce to the U.S. Bank, with rides until 6 p.m.

Other island organizations will also host fun for kids. Enjoy Baseball and Softball Speed Pitch at Camp Colvos Brewery; DIY kids’ games at Island Queen; a dunk tank at the four way stop courtesy of the Park District; and Lego building at the Vashon Library.

On Friday, July 17, The Coop will host a lineup of artists at the Coop Youth Stage — located at Pandora’s Box front porch. A community music venue and creative hub, The Coop fosters a space to promote artists and creators of all ages.

Also on Friday, zoologist, educator and author Scott Peterson — better known as the Reptile Man — will return to Vashon at 4 p.m., bringing snakes, alligators, and other fascinating reptiles for an unforgettable show.

Ice cream social

Cool down with a sweet frozen treat at the Vashon Heritage Museum’s Ice Cream Social between 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 17. While you enjoy a cup of ice cream on the lawn courtesy of IGA, enjoy live music by the Lazy Dog String Band, as well as crafts and a basket weaving activity led by Barbara Gustafson.

Bill Burby Fun Run

The 44th annual Bill Burby Fun Run will return this year, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18. The race will start and end at the VES Fields at the Harbor School.

The scenic course follows paved country roads, with a few challenging hills along the area known as the “Dilworth Loop.” The race is open to everyone, whether you’re aiming to set a personal record or simply want to walk the course and enjoy the view.

A tradition for more than four decades, the race uses funds to support island sports programs and scholarships — giving students opportunities for continued sports success at the collegiate level.

The race honors former Vashon High School coach and health teacher Bill Burby, who passed away in 1989 after a lifetime of inspiring young people to lead healthy, active lives. It also pays tribute to his son, Aaron Burby — a 19-time Ironman finisher, multiple-time Bill Burby Fun Run champion and beloved member of the Vashon community.

Food and drink

Nashi Orchards will once again sponsor this year’s beverage garden for those 21 plus — offering a selection of local beer, cider, wine and non-alcoholic drinks.

The Rock will also host a food and beverage garden in front of the business all day Saturday, serving beer, wine, cocktails, as well as pizza slices, whole pies, wings and salads.

The Vashon Island Growers Association will hold a mini farmers market at the Village Green after the parade on Saturday, selling local fruit and produce until 3 p.m. as well as strawberry themed non-alcoholic drinks at their beverage garden until 6 p.m.

Snapdragon Bakery & Cafe will also host a beer garden, and serve strawberry danishes and strawberry cocktails between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

With dozens of food vendors attending this year’s festival, no one will go hungry. Load up on Mexican, Thai, ice cream, Filipino food, gyros, loaded potatoes, smashed burgers, grilled corn, curly fries, strawberry shortcake and more.

Mukai Farm & Garden

For those seeking a break from the Uptown Vashon festivities, Mukai Farm & Garden will be offering an open house with guided tours on the hour between 1-4 p.m. on Friday, July 17.

Those who stop by will also get a chance to peek inside the historic fruit barreling plant — built in 1927 by the Mukai family.

While you’re there, take a photo with Marshall the Strawberry, one of the candidates running in the race for Vashon’s unofficial mayor.

Get involved

The Strawberry Festival wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers, who every year devote their time to helping ensure that the busiest weekend on Vashon runs smoothly.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can sign up for shifts at tinyurl.com/mruna958. All volunteers will receive one beverage garden drink ticket for each shift worked, which are valid for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.