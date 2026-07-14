Grand marshals chosen for commitment to Vashon history

Yvonne Kuperberg of Mukai Farm & Garden is one of this year’s Grand Marshals of the 2026 Vashon Strawberry Festival Parade.

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Joe Okimoto of Mukai Farm & Garden is one of this year’s Grand Marshals of the 2026 Vashon Strawberry Festival Parade.

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Yvonne Kuperberg and Joe Okimoto have been named grand marshals of the 2026 Vashon Strawberry Festival Parade, according to a June 27 press release from the Vashon Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber and Friends of Mukai selected the two islanders in recognition of their leadership, service and commitment to preserving Vashon’s history, the release said.

Their selection comes as Mukai Farm & Garden celebrates its 100th anniversary. Kuperberg will also celebrate her 100th birthday this year, sharing a centennial milestone with the historic property.

A founding member of Friends of Mukai, Kuperberg has worked to preserve and share the history of the Mukai family and Vashon’s agricultural heritage, according to the release.

Okimoto, a former Friends of Mukai board member, is a Nisei survivor of the Poston concentration camp in Arizona, where he and his family were incarcerated for three and a half years following Executive Order 9066 during World War II.

By sharing his experiences and advocating for change, Okimoto has helped generations better understand the incarceration of Japanese Americans, the release said.

“Yvonne and Joe are pillars of our community,” Friends of Mukai said in the release. “They embody the community activism and commitment to social justice that have shaped Friends of Mukai.”

The chamber said their dedication to preserving history, building understanding and strengthening the community made them ideal grand marshals for this year’s parade.

Their selection also connects the festival to Vashon’s agricultural history.

The Strawberry Festival’s roots are closely tied to the island’s once-thriving strawberry industry, in which the Mukai family played a central role. Before World War II, the family operated Vashon’s largest strawberry farm, packing operation and shipping company, helping establish the island as a significant producer of strawberries in the Pacific Northwest, according to the release.

Friends of Mukai is a Vashon-based nonprofit that stewards the historic Mukai Farm & Garden property. Through preservation, education and community engagement, the organization works to protect the site’s structures, agricultural legacy and the history of Japanese Americans on Vashon.

As grand marshals, Kuperberg and Okimoto will lead this year’s parade as the community celebrates both their contributions and Mukai Farm & Garden’s centennial.