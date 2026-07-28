Arts Briefs | July 30 edition

Night at the Grand Opera

String and Shadow Puppet Theatre will present a “Night at the Grand Opera,” at 7:30 p.m. on July 30 at Open Space for Arts & Community. Using cardboard, fabric and paper-mache, the Olympia-based theatre company tours outdoor puppet shows across the country.

For ticket and show information, visit vashonevents.org.

M is for Murder

Vashon-based band M is for Murder will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 31 at Snapdragon Bakery & Cafe. The band combines haunting storytelling, measured percussion, ukulele and anchoring bass lines — creating a stripped down, folk noir vibe.

For more information about the event visit vashonevents.org.

Open Air aerial festival

Vashon’s annual outdoor aerial festival will return at 4 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Open Space for Arts & Community’s outdoor lawn. Bring a chair or picnic blanket, and experience 11 breathtaking choreographed aerial spectacles from internationally touring artists, local aerialists and students from Vashon’s UMO School of Physical Arts.

Doors are at 3 p.m., and at 3:15 p.m. music by Vashon group The Mortgage Lifters will kick off, followed by a curated poetry reading. Admission is by donation.

For more information, visit openspacevashon.com.

Jam in the Atrium

The “Jam in the Atrium” jazz concert series will return to Vashon Center for the Arts between 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 2.

In this iteration, bassist Bruce Phares will be joined by jazz pianist and composer Roman Goron and drummer Isaiah Bravo. A current student at the Julliard School in New York City, Goron has earned numerous accolades for his rich and expressive musical voice. Also a Julliard student, Bravo has been drumming since the age of 3, and has participated in numerous prestigious jazz programs. Bravo and Goron are currently on tour together.

For more information about the event visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Some’tet

Join Some’tet for an evening of music at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2 and Sunday, Aug. 9 at Durong. Blending elements like west-coast cool jazz, South American rhythms and soulful vocals, the group’s inventive sound is always fresh for audiences. The event is 21+ with limited seating, so arrive early.

For more information about the event visit vashonevents.org.

Holy Hannah!

Singer-songwriter Hannah von der Hoff — professionally known as Holy Hannah! — will perform at 7 p.m. on Aug. 1 at The Yard at the Hardware Store. Drawing on rock, jazz, R&B, soul and folk influences, her songs feel authentic and organic. Her upcoming release explores themes of existential quandary, epiphany, desire, heartbreak and human nature.

For more information about the event, visit vashonevents.org.

Concerts in the park

The Vashon Park District will present five concerts this summer in Ober Park, running from 7-9 p.m. every Thursday in August, with a bonus concert on July 30. Each concert is free, and all are invited to bring a blanket or chair and enjoy the outdoor music experience. Kicking off the concert series is Latin funk Afro soul group Reposado, performing on July 30.

Following suit is John Roberts Y Pan Blanco on Aug. 6, Bowie/Rex & His Boogie Army on Aug. 13, Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme on Aug. 20 and High Step Society on Aug. 27.

Opening each event is “New Voices,” a Vashon Events program showcasing the latest youth voices in the island’s music scene. Openers will perform at 7 p.m. and headliners will go on stage at 7:30 p.m. and play a 90 minute set. On July 30, 19-year-old singer-songwriter Connor Olson will open for Reposado, and on Aug. 6, 15-year-old guitarist and singer El Johnson will open for John Roberts Y Pan Blanco.

For more information about Concerts in the Park visit vashonevents.org.

The Bird King

The Vashon Repertory Theatre will present a whimsical new play, “Oscar’s Journey: The Fall and Rise of the Bird King,” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2 at Open Space for Arts & Community. The play is based on Oscar the Troll — the wooden sculpture at Point Robinson Park created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo — following his journey in becoming the Bird King. The original production features an original script by Bryan Willis, music composed and performed by Kat Eggleston and is directed by Charlotte Tiencken.

For more information about the play and to purchase tickets visit openspacevashon.com.

Encaustic art demonstration

Swiftwater Gallery will host three encaustic artists for a demonstration at 6 p.m. on Aug. 7. Encaustic painting is a centuries-old technique that mixes molten beeswax, colored pigments and damar resin, which is then applied to a surface. The demonstration will feature encaustic artists Carolyn Candy, Valerie Roberts and Marc Pease and is open to everyone.

Sealth Camp of our Dreams

The Vashon Heritage Museum will host an opening reception of their new exhibit, “Sealth Camp of Our Dreams,” at 5 p.m. on Aug. 7. Featuring photos, artifacts and other mementos, the exhibit explores the history of the more than 100 year old camp.

The exhibit will run at the Vashon Heritage Museum until January 2027, and more information can be found at vashonheritagemuseum.org.

The Big Print Event

On Sunday, Aug. 9, The Blue Heron parking lot will transform into an open-air printmaking studio as dozens of island artists come together for an all-day printmaking event. Between noon and 5 p.m. artists will ink their hand-carved designs to create prints inspired by the theme “Earth, Wind, Fire, and Water.”

Islanders are welcome to join the fun, experience the thrilling printmaking process and meet local artists. Prints created during the event will be displayed and on sale at Vashon Center for the Arts during the 2026 Summer Arts Fest.

For more information about the free, all-ages event, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Summer Arts Fest Round #3

Vashon Center for the Arts will host an opening reception for the third round of their Summer Arts Fest between 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 14. The exhibition will feature work from a collection of island artists, as well as art from VCA’s Aug. 9 Big Print Event. The Gallery Shop will also will also feature a collection of pottery by Laurie Thorpe between Aug. 7-30. Together, the artists will offer a vibrant ending to the annual festival.

For more information about Summer Arts Fest, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.