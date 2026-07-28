Editorial: The Beachcomber’s endorsements for the Aug. 4 primary

Newspapers have long done more than report what happened. They have also weighed in on what should happen next.

That is the purpose of an editorial endorsement: not to tell readers how to vote, but to offer a clear, reasoned judgment based on a candidate’s record, priorities and readiness for office.

For a small community newspaper, that can be complicated. The people on the ballot may be familiar to our readers, may have appeared in our pages or may hold offices whose decisions directly affect the communities we cover. That closeness makes fairness, transparency and care especially important.

But there is also value in taking a position. The Beachcomber spends much of the year following public officials, attending meetings, asking questions and watching how decisions made in Seattle, Olympia and Washington, D.C., affect our readers. An endorsement gives us space to draw on that work and explain what matters most to us.

Readers may agree or disagree. Either way, our reasoning should be clear.

Our opinion pages will also remain separate from our news reporting. Regardless of our own political beliefs or the candidates we support, The Beachcomber will remain committed to fair, accurate and independent journalism.

With that in mind, The Beachcomber supports Pramila Jayapal for Congress, Joe Fitzgibbon for the state House, Teresa Mosqueda for the King County Council, Colleen Melody for the Washington Supreme Court and Rob Foxcurran for King County assessor. These endorsements are not exhaustive; we are focusing on select contested races and are not weighing in on candidates running unopposed.

Pramila Jayapal

The Beachcomber endorses U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal for another term representing Washington’s 7th Congressional District.

Jayapal remains fiercely dedicated to immigrants, working people, low-income families and other underserved communities. At a moment when many of those communities are being targeted or left behind by federal policy, her voice in Congress remains necessary.

Just as importantly for Vashon, Jayapal shows up. At a packed town hall at Vashon Center for the Arts, she took questions about war, immigration enforcement and the state of American democracy. She has also visited local organizations and returned to the island repeatedly throughout her time in office.

We do not expect readers to agree with Jayapal on every issue. But she is clear about her values, accessible to her constituents and willing to fight for the people she represents.

Joe Fitzgibbon

Our endorsement of state Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon comes with more hesitation.

Fitzgibbon has had a difficult year, much of it of his own making. His decision to drink before legislative work had concluded and appear impaired during a committee hearing was unacceptable. Voters are right to take it seriously. We do, too.

But public officials should also be judged on their full records and how they respond when they fall short. Fitzgibbon acknowledged his mistake and apologized.

Over more than a decade in Olympia, he has become an influential legislator on climate, transportation and housing. As House majority leader, he understands how to turn policy priorities into legislation and advocate for the 34th District.

His challenger, Mary Anito, raises valid concerns about education funding and the need for fresh perspectives. But amid serious state budget challenges and pressure from the federal government, we believe Fitzgibbon’s experience and record remain valuable.

Teresa Mosqueda

The Beachcomber is delighted to endorse King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda.

King County government can sometimes feel far removed from Vashon. Mosqueda has worked to make it feel less so. We are always glad to see her on the island — and we see her often.

Presence alone is not a reason for an endorsement. But presence paired with listening, knowledge of local issues and meaningful work matters. Mosqueda has advocated for expanded Water Taxi service, supported the Thunderbird Treatment Center and helped advance the transfer of the historic Mukai barreling plant to Friends of Mukai.

Her priorities — public health, affordable housing, reliable transit and support for working families — also reflect pressing needs across King County.

Mosqueda has shown that Vashon is not an afterthought at the edge of her district. She has been accessible, engaged and willing to advocate for the island.

Colleen Melody

The Beachcomber also endorses Vashon resident Colleen Melody for Washington Supreme Court Position 1.

When The Beachcomber profiled Melody following her appointment last year, she spoke about the importance of listening deeply to people seeking justice and ensuring that money and status do not determine whose claims are heard.

That principle has guided her career. Before joining the court, Melody spent a decade leading the state Attorney General’s Office Civil Rights Division, challenging federal actions and representing farmworkers, low-income residents and others whose cases might otherwise never be brought.

Although she is relatively new to the bench, Melody brings considerable legal skill, a rigorous work ethic and a clear understanding of how the law affects ordinary people. We believe she deserves the opportunity to continue serving on Washington’s highest court.

Rob Foxcurran

The Beachcomber endorses Rob Foxcurran for King County assessor.

Foxcurran brings hands-on experience as a senior appraiser for the city of Seattle and a former hearing examiner on the King County Board of Appeals and Equalization.

His focus on accurate valuations, transparency and fairness makes him a strong choice to lead an office whose decisions directly affect property owners and renters across the county.