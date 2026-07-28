Happenings | July 30 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

Eagles flea market: The annual Eagles flea market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at 18134 Vashon Highway SW. The event will include music by Ron Hook and John Brown, food from a taco truck and a variety of items for sale.

Growing season workshop: The Vashon Island Growers Association will host a free workshop on extending the growing season from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Vashon-Maury Island Land Trust Building. Guest speakers Bill Thorness, author of “Cool Season Gardener,” and Jen Williams, founder of Wild Dreams Farm & Seed on Vashon, will share strategies for growing and harvesting vegetables year-round, planning winter crops and saving seeds adapted to local conditions. Thorness will have books available for purchase, and Williams will have seeds and cold-hardy winter vegetable starts for sale. The workshop is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. To RSVP, contact Mark Musick at mark-musick@comcast.net.

Brown Briefly: Islander and attorney Laura Wishik will join Brown Briefly at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, on Voice of Vashon, 101.9 FM, to discuss her volunteer legal work with immigrants, U.S. immigration history and ways Vashon residents can help. The show also streams at voiceofvashon.org and on the VoV mobile app.

Forest owners field day: Owners of wooded property on Vashon and nearby areas are invited to the 2026 Vashon Forest Owners Field Day from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at 17012 90th Ave SW.

The hands-on outdoor program will cover forest health, wildfire risk, wildlife, soils, invasive plants and long-term stewardship. Participants may attend up to five classes from more than 12 options, and a resource area will feature agencies and organizations that assist landowners. Registration is $20 per person or $35 per couple, and preregistration is required. For questions, contact Sarah Stewart at sarah.stewart1@wsu.edu or 425-554-9858, or Kevin Zobrist at kevin.zobrist@wsu.edu or 425-231-4524.

Great Vashon Bake Off: The Great Vashon Bake Off will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Wine Shop Vashon. The summer dessert competition will feature five local bakers using seasonal August fruit, with entries judged by Tom Conway, Linda Nygaard and Kevin Strel. The event will also include live music by Loose Change — Troy Kindred Band, with food and drinks available for purchase. A $30 donation is suggested, with proceeds benefiting Be Aware & Care Kenya, a nonprofit supporting health education, mentorship and health supplies for adolescent girls and young women in Kenya. Learn more at beawareandcare.org/kenya.

Health insurance sign-up help: King County Public Health will offer health insurance enrollment and assistance from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, Saturday, Aug. 22, Wednesday, Sept. 16, and Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Vashon Library. Help is also available for ORCA Lift reduced fares and EBT food benefits. Spanish-language assistance is available. For information, contact Miguel Urquiza at 206-477-6965, 206-491-3761 or miguel.urquiza@kingcounty.gov

Wednesday run club: Flostate Running sponsors a free run club at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, generally meeting at the Village Green. Runners follow a roughly 3-mile loop into Island Center Forest, with an option to extend to 5 miles. All ages and paces are welcome, with different pace groups available. On the fourth Wednesday of each month, the group meets at the Vashon High School track for a speed workout. More information at flostaterunning.com.

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

Teen Crafternoon: “Teen Crafternoon! Open Art Studio” will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 30. Students in grades 6-12 can make diamond art, pixel art, paintings, drawings and other projects, with supplies provided. Sponsored by Vashon Friends of the Library. Registration is not required.

Tech Tutors: KCLS will offer Tech Tutor drop-in sessions from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30, to help with basic technology questions and digital skills. Registration is not required.

Story time with VIFR: Story time with Vashon Island Fire & Rescue will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 1. Librarian Amelia will read a story, followed by a visit with VIFR crew members, who will show firefighter gear and talk about safety. All ages are welcome with an adult. Registration is not required.

Stuffie campout: A stuffie campout will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5. Children can bring a stuffed animal for a camping-themed sleepover and simple craft. Stuffed animals may stay overnight and be picked up the next morning. All ages are welcome with an adult. Sponsored by Vashon Friends of the Library. Registration is not required.

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

Vashon, shaped by ice and water: Michael Brown will give a talk, “Vashon: Shaped by Ice and Water,” at 1 p.m. Friday, July 31. The presentation will explore how glaciers shaped the island’s landscape, built layers of sediment and continue to affect Vashon’s drinking water today.

Mindful movement: Lynelle Sjoberg will lead “Mindful Meditation through Movement” from 1:15 to 2 p.m. Mondays in August in the center’s Memorial Garden. The 45-minute classes are designed to offer a gentle space to build resilience and connect with the body, mind and spirit. Classes are free for members and $45 for non-members; annual membership is $40.

Pinochle: Pinochle is played from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the senior center. New players are welcome, and beginners can learn to play.

Strength training: A multi-level strength training class will be held from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Ober Park exercise room. Participants may sit or stand, and all levels are welcome.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org. The social mixer begins at 6:30 pm, followed by the council meeting from 7:00–9:00 pm.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m., 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.

King County Cemetery District #1: Meetings are typically held at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, at the cemetery office at 19631 Singer Rd SW. Visit vashoncemetery.org.