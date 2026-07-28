What Vashon voters should know about the Aug. 4 primary

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From Congress to the county assessor’s office, Vashon voters will weigh in Aug. 4 on races that could shape who represents the island in Washington, D.C., Olympia and King County.

The primary ballot features challenges to prominent incumbents, a contested state House race and crowded fields for King County assessor and the Washington Supreme Court.

In the second year of Donald Trump’s term, many candidates have framed the election as a pivotal moment to resist federal actions. Others are running to support the administration or move past partisan politics altogether.

For some, this election year is the chance to bring bold new ideas while incumbents are asking voters to consider their records and reelect them to office.

Voters who have not yet returned their ballots can drop them off at the Vashon Library ballot box by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Aug. 4, and voters who need in-person assistance can visit a King County vote center.

Here is an overview of Vashon’s biggest races and the candidates on the primary ballot.

7th Congressional District Race

Four candidates are running to represent Washington’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House. Representatives serve two-year terms and work in Washington, D.C., introducing and voting on federal legislation, and influencing the budget.

Washington’s 7th Congressional District spans most of Seattle and surrounding areas like Vashon Island.

Pramila Jayapal

Incumbent Rep. Pramila Jayapal has represented the district since 2017 and is seeking a sixth term.

In office, Jayapal has established herself as a progressive voice in Congress and has championed causes like Medicare for All, a higher federal minimum wage, immigration reform and establishing a tax on the ultrawealthy.

Jayapal has opposed numerous Trump administration policies, and has worked to fight against the federal government’s deployment of ICE, reduce government corruption and recently passed a War Powers Resolution to end the war in Iran.

Jayapal is active in the Vashon community, and has held frequent town halls on the island, secured federal funding for shoreline restoration projects and championed the Seattle Indian Health Board’s Thunderbird Treatment Center.

Gwen Kirkland

Longtime community organizer Gwen Kirkland is running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives as an anti-establishment Democratic candidate. Kirkland has campaigned around universal healthcare and resisting corporate mergers. If elected, Kirkland wants to impose legal penalties on Donald Trump and those implicated in the Epstein files.

Nirav Sheth

Republican candidate Nirav Sheth is running on a platform of law, order and affordability in his campaign to represent Washington’s 7th Congressional District. Sheth previously served as a United States Marine Corps member and a police officer in addition to being a business owner. If elected, Sheth says he will focus on bringing accountability to Washington, D.C., and campaign for solutions to homelessness and energy independence.

David W. Blomstrom

Republican candidate David W. Blomstrom calls the environment his primary issue, and holds a degree in ecology from Western Washington University. Blomstrom is concerned with corporate crime and Seattle’s “fascist public schools.” Blomstrom also wants to downsize the military and invest in universal health care.

34th Legislative District Race

Washington’s 34th Legislative District includes West Seattle, White Center, Vashon Island and part of Burien. The district is currently represented by Sen. Emily Alvarado, Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon and Rep. Brianna Thomas. All three Democrats are seeking reelection.

State Senate

Current State Sen. Emily Alvarado is running uncontested in the race for State Senate. Alvarado was appointed to replace former Sen. Joe Nguyen in 2025, and previously served as a state representative.

While in office, Alvarado has focused on addressing the high cost of living as well as providing protections for renters, consumers and workers. On Vashon, Alvarado has participated in community town halls on housing issues and helped secure funding for seven-day-a-week King County Water Taxi service.

State House of Representatives

State Rep. Position 1

Incumbent Rep. Brianna Thomas is running unopposed for House Position 1. Thomas has held the seat since 2025, and has worked to help pass the millionaire’s tax, secure protections for health care and domestic workers and bolster public transit.

State Rep. Position 2

Incumbent candidate Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon has served the 34th Legislative District for more than a decade, and is the only incumbent candidate in the district not running unopposed.

Fitzgibbon said passing climate legislation is central to why he first ran for office, and while in Olympia, he helped pass the state’s Climate Commitment Act, Clean Fuel Standard and several other state climate laws.

Fitzgibbon has worked with Alvarado to expand water taxi service, and helped pass policies to bolster public transit and improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians. Fitzgibbon has also sponsored housing legislation to bolster supply and promote affordability.

If reelected, Fitzgibbon said the Legislature will need to work on protecting Washington from federal policies and making the state budget more sustainable.

Fitzgibbon is the house majority leader, and said his extensive knowledge of the state’s challenges, as well as his experience implementing policy solutions, make him a reliable candidate for the job.

Fitzgibbon faced criticism in February after appearing intoxicated during a House committee meeting. He called it an unfortunate “public mistake,” but said he still has more to contribute to the Legislature.

“As hard as the job can be sometimes, I can pick myself up and learn my lessons from the mistakes that I’ve made and come back and do an even better job in the future,” Fitzgibbon said in an interview with The Beachcomber.

Mary Anito is opposing Fitzgibbon in the race, hoping to bring a fresh voice to Olympia.

Anito is an engineer who has worked in manufacturing and operations at REI. She also runs a small business that renovates and builds homes and manages properties.

Anito said concerns about cuts to public education were what first prompted her to run for office and that she and other constituents have felt “shrugged off” by the current leadership.

In addition to bolstering public education funding, Anito wants to promote affordable housing and universal healthcare in Washington.

“I do think our incumbent is kind of out of touch with what’s going on in the community,” Anito said in an interview with The Beachcomber. “I think that we can just get a lot more done if we’re not a part of the establishment.”

Metropolitan King County Council District 8

The Metropolitan King County Council is the legislative branch of the King County government, making policy and budget decisions impacting over 2.3 million residents.

Its nine members represent geographic districts and serve four-year terms. The District 8 race will decide who represents Seattle and its neighboring communities — including Vashon Island. Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda is seeking reelection.

Teresa Mosqueda

Current Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda is running for reelection to the council, where she says she will continue working to make King County safer and more affordable.

While on the Council, Mosqueda has worked to invest in affordable housing, improve behavioral health resources, protect immigrants and refugees and strengthen public health infrastructure. Mosqueda also previously served on the Washington State Labor Council, the Children’s Alliance and the Seattle City Council.

If reelected, Mosqueda wants to bolster public health funding and expand services, as well as support and incentivize affordable and green housing. Mosqueda also wants to increase stability for working families by expanding childcare, public transit and job-training.

A frequent visitor to Vashon, Mosqueda has championed expanded service for the King County Water Taxi and helped pass legislation to transfer the Mukai Farm & Garden barreling plant to Friends of Mukai. She has also been a vocal supporter of Seattle Indian Health Board’s new Thunderbird Treatment Center on Vashon.

Mia Jacobson

Mia Jacobson is running for a seat on the King County Council in the hopes of expanding the public’s involvement in local government. If elected, Jacobsen wants to create an open public forum and a digital interactive map that allows citizens to be more involved in the legislative process.

Nick Duda

Nick Duda is seeking a spot on the King County Council to increase public confidence in government while providing solutions to the rising cost of living, homelessness and the county’s drug crisis.

Duda spent 17 years in business before moving into government policy work, and wants to use his experience to provide a solutions-oriented approach to several countywide issues.

If elected, Duda wants to partner with Amazon and Microsoft to create a by-name list of people experiencing homelessness, available shelter beds and treatment openings. Duda also supports requiring at least half of government-funded shelter housing to be sober, and mandatory rehab after three drug-related offenses.

Duda also wants to install fare gates at all Link stations, upzone around the light rail and require that every county program over $1 million submit an evidence-based outcome statement to maintain funding.

King County Assessor race

The King County Assessor oversees the valuation of residential, commercial, business and personal real estate in King County — used to calculate local property taxes. Assessors serve four-year terms, and the position is currently held by John Wilson, who is not seeking reelection.

Dominique M. Scarimbolo

Dominique M. Scarimbolo is running for county assessor to reform the current property tax system, which she believe is inequitable.

Scarimbolo says she has produced independent research showing Washington’s property tax system produces non-uniform results, and has submitted audit proposals targeting the current system.

A small-business owner and King County resident of more than three decades, Scarimbolo says she wants to make the system more transparent, understandable, respectful and fair. Scarimbolo is also the current chapter president of King County’s Citizens’ Alliance for Property Rights.

Christopher Roberts

With 17 years of experience as a councilmember and a two-term mayor, Christopher Roberts says he has the policy knowledge and leadership skills to make the King County Assessor’s office run more efficiently.

Roberts says the Assessor’s office has faced a leadership crisis and needs a fresh start to renew public trust, clear backlogs and cut red tape. If elected, Roberts says he will establish a citizen oversight committee and create a tribal liaison position.

Rob Foxcurran

Rob Foxcurran is running for King County Assessor to provide relief from rising property taxes and ensure large corporations are paying their fair share.

Foxcurran is a senior appraiser for the City of Seattle, and says he has the real-world experience of appraising properties and ensuring decisions serve the public’s interest. Foxcurran has also served as a hearing examiner on the King County Board of Appeals and Equalization, where he said he has seen the current system fail ordinary residents.

If elected, Foxcurran says he will fight to lift the 1% levy cap, establish homestead protections for primary residences and create a renter’s tax credit.

Al Dams

Al Dams has served as chief deputy assessor for 11 years and is running to continue his longtime work as the county assessor.

As chief deputy assessor, Dams says he has the technical experience of setting property values, reviewing funding requests and reforming tax exemption programs for seniors. If elected, Dams says he is committed to expanding tax exemption programs so people of all ages are eligible.

Washington Supreme Court

The Washington State Supreme Court is the state’s highest court, and works to interpret state laws, review decisions made by lower courts and uphold the state’s constitution. The court is made up of nine justices, and this election cycle, five seats are up for election.

With five of the court’s nine positions on the ballot, the election could significantly reshape the court’s membership.

A total of 14 candidates will appear on the primary ballot for positions 1, 3, 5 and 7. Only two candidates are running for position 4, and will advance to the general election.

Vashon resident Colleen Melody is seeking election to Washington Supreme Court Position 1. Appointed by Gov. Bob Ferguson in 2025 to succeed retiring Justice Mary Yu, Melody must now win election to serve the remainder of Yu’s term.

Melody previously worked as a civil rights lawyer, challenging Trump’s first-term travel ban and attempt to end birthright citizenship and representing members of marginalized communities.

To read a description of all candidates running for a seat on Washington’s Supreme Court, visit tinyurl.com/6up8heun.