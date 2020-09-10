Toddler killed as Renton family flees Cold Springs Fire

The truck of the Renton family as it was found Tuesday. While fleeing the Cold Springs Fire two adults were severely burned and one toddler died. Courtesy photo/Okanogan Sheriff’s Office

The truck of the Renton family as it was found Tuesday. While fleeing the Cold Springs Fire two adults were severely burned and one toddler died. Courtesy photo/Okanogan Sheriff’s Office

The truck of the Renton family as it was found Tuesday. While fleeing the Cold Springs Fire two adults were severely burned and one toddler died. Courtesy photo/Okanogan Sheriff’s Office

The tragedy of raging wildfires throughout Eastern Washington hit home Wednesday (Sept. 9) for a Renton family staying at Okanogan County, where they had to flee from the Cold Springs fire. Their 1-year-old son died and the parents were severely burned.

Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office reports that the family’s vehicle was found Sept. 8, wrecked and burnt, in an attempt to flee. Search and rescue was then called to assist in finding the missing family.

On Wednesday morning, crews located the family along the river bank of the Columbia River— both the 31-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were severely burned and their 1-year-old son was dead. The Renton couple was transported to Three Rivers Hospital before being flown to Harborview Medical Center for third-degree burns.

Meanwhile, a family member has started an emergency GoFundme to support the family as they recover. They state the family was on a short weekend trip at their Okanogan property that had no signal or communication.

They stated in an update that the couple has a long road ahead of them, and increased the funding goal to $100,000. As of Thursday, the fundraiser has surpassed its goal with $104,557 raised. That fundraiser is available here.

As of Thursday, Sept. 10, the Cold Springs Fire cause remained under investigation while it burned 172,000 acres and was 10% contained. The tragedy has also received widespread attention and well-wishes across social media.