The Vashon Island School District is excited to announce the hiring of Anna Marie Dufault as its new Director of Student Services, effective July 1, 2026. She will succeed Kathryn Coleman, who is retiring at the conclusion of this school year after many years of service to the Vashon Island community.

Dufault brings an extensive and accomplished background in public education to VISD. Over the course of her career, she has served in roles that touch nearly every age range of student, including; as a classroom teacher, building principal, and district administrator. Most recently, she has worked at the Washington State Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) as an Assistant Superintendent of Student Engagement and Support, in which she helped lead statewide efforts focused on student success, engagement with families, and equitable support systems for all 295 districts in Washington.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be joining the Vashon Island School District,” said Dufault. “It’s clear this is a place where people show up for each other and for students in meaningful ways. I value listening first, building trust, and working alongside others, and I’m excited to partner with this community to support every learner.”

In addition to her professional experience, Dufault is currently pursuing her doctorate in education leadership as well as her superintendent certification, both of which she expects to complete in June 2027.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Jo Moccia expressed great enthusiasm about the appointment and the experience Dufault will bring to the district. “Anna Marie has many years of experience in various building level, district, and state wide roles. Vashon students will benefit from her leadership as we move our programs forward.”

To ensure a smooth transition, Dufault will begin working with Coleman in the coming months, regularly meeting throughout the end of the school year to help maintain continuity for students, families, and staff.

Peter Woodbrook is the executive assistant to the superintendent of the Vashon Island School District.