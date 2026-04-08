Happenings | April 9 edition

The Vashon Island Fruit Club will host a talk, “Considerations for Planting an Orchard,” on Saturday, April 18, at the Vashon Land Trust Building,

The Vashon Senior Center will hold several events during the month of April, including a talk by Tina Shattuck, the executive director of Women Hold the Key, a weaving workshop, spring tea and strength training sessions.

Quartermaster Yacht Club is hosting a boat safety course, and a a Tech Talk, “Taking the Stress out of the Distress Call,” this April at Meyer’s Hut.

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

Heindsmann scholarship: Vashon Presbyterian Church is accepting applications for the 2026 Heindsmann Family Endowment Scholarship, an award established by Virginia and Ted Heindsmann. The scholarship is for a student selected based on financial need, academic promise and dependability, and is open to applicants who have completed two or more years of higher education or who are seeking special training or retraining. It is not intended for high school seniors.

Application packets are available at the church, 17708 Vashon Highway SW, during office hours from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. For questions, call 206-463-2010.

Distress call Tech Talk: Quartermaster Yacht Club will host a Tech Talk, “Taking the Stress out of the Distress Call,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Meyer’s Hut, 23428 Vashon Highway SW. The session will cover when to use Mayday and other distress calls, how to place a distress call on a marine VHF radio, and what to expect from Coast Guard responders. For more information, contact Michael Meyer at michaelmeyer774@gmail.com

Boater safety course: Quartermaster Yacht Club will offer a Washington state boater safety course from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at Meyer’s Hut, 23428 Vashon Highway SW. Completion meets Washington requirements for operating a motor vessel of 15 horsepower or more and all personal watercraft for operators born after Jan. 1, 1955, with some exceptions. The course will be taught by John Burke, who will tailor the class to local conditions, including navigating Puget Sound, Admiralty Inlet and the Salish Sea. For more information, contact Michael Meyer at michaelmeyer774@gmail.com

Kids and plastics talk: Pediatrician Dr. Sheela Sathyanarayana will give a free talk on children’s everyday plastic exposures and health from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 12, at Vashon United Methodist Church. Free childcare will be available.

Inclusion Island Spring Party: Inclusion Island will host a Spring Party from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 12, at Vashon Lutheran Church, 18623 Vashon Highway SW. The event will include tea, treats and making “tiny bird homes,” and is intended to build community and connection with Vashon’s developmentally disabled community. For information, email Hersheyhousing@gmail.com

Brown Briefly: Former Beachcomber editor Elizabeth Shepherd will join Brown Briefly at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, on Voice of Vashon, 101.9 FM, to reflect on her 12 years covering Vashon-Maury and what’s next.

Thunderbird Treatment Center job fair: Seattle Indian Health Board will host a job fair for its new Thunderbird Treatment Center on Vashon from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Vashon Center for the Arts. SIHB said the residential treatment and recovery center is slated to open in July 2026 and is hiring for a range of clinical, operations and administrative roles.

Basket weaving workshop: The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit will host a free “Basket Weaving as Meditative Practice” workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 18, in the church meeting hall, led by Barbara Gustafson. Space is limited and advance registration is required. To reserve a spot, email Nancy Kappelman at nancy.kappelman@comcast.net.

Fruit club talk: The Vashon Island Fruit Club will host Mike Geiser of the Peninsula Fruit Club for a talk, “Considerations for Planting an Orchard,” at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at the Vashon Land Trust Building, 10014 SW Bank Road. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for refreshments. The event is open to members and non-members.

VIGA board meeting: VIGA’s next board meeting is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 27, at the Vashon-Maury Island Land Trust, 10014 SW Bank Road, with a presentation from King County’s Mike Lufkin and colleagues on updates to the county’s Local Food Initiative.

GiveBIG Hub: Voice of Vashon is inviting island nonprofits to participate in its GiveBIG 2026 Hub, a two-day broadcast spotlighting local organizations. Early giving begins April 28, with live Hub broadcasts scheduled for May 4 and 5.

Nonprofits can appear live in the Jean Bosch Broadcast Studio, prerecord at a VoV studio, or join by Zoom. Each group will receive a 15-minute segment shared across VoV radio and TV, the VoV app, website and social channels. VoV said its island-wide GiveBIG postcard will include the full broadcast schedule; nonprofits that want to be listed in the mailing are asked to contribute $100 toward printing. To reserve a slot by April 10, email info@voiceofvashon.org

Lunetta benefit dinner: Lunetta Pizza will host a night of dining and camaraderie on Wednesday, April 29, with proceeds benefiting Vashon High School baseball and fastpitch. Tickets are limited to 60 diners. Details at tinyurl.com/VHSLunettaDinner.

Free dental day: Dr. Marc Langland and his staff will offer a free dental day on Friday, May 29, providing dental care and cleanings for low-income residents without dental insurance. To be considered, callers must contact Hilary Emmer at 206-463-7277 by May 4. Organizers asked residents not to call the dental office.

Meals on Wheels: Vashon’s Meals on Wheels program is accepting new clients and delivers frozen dinners and breakfasts weekly to seniors 60 and older who have difficulty shopping or preparing meals. There is no financial requirement.

Clients order from a menu and heat meals in a microwave or conventional oven. Options include roast turkey, macaroni and cheese, beef lasagna, chicken pot pie, cheese enchiladas and vegan dishes, with nutrition information labeled. A nutritionist is available by phone. For details, call the Vashon Senior Center at 206-463-5173.

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

King County resource assistance: The King County Department of Community and Human Services Resource Access Team will offer drop-in help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the Vashon Library, including employment support, emergency financial assistance, transportation services, shelter and housing resources, food assistance and disability services. Registration is not required.

Paint a Bee Rock: The Vashon Library will host “Paint a Bee Rock” from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 9. Participants can paint bee rocks, add an inspirational word and hide them around the island. Supplies are provided, and participants may bring a small rock. All ages are welcome; children 12 and younger must attend with an adult. Registration is not required.

Tech Tutors: KCLS will offer Tech Tutor drop-in sessions from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the Vashon Library to help with basic technology questions and digital skills. Registration is not required.

Fiber arts meetup: The Vashon Library will host a fiber arts meetup from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. Bring a project to work on and share ideas; no experience is required. Youth and adults are welcome, with children 12 and younger attending with an adult. Registration is not required.

Teen Hangout: Teen Hangout will run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at the Vashon Library, with arts and crafts, games and Nintendo Switch. Some snacks provided. Open to grades 6-12. Registration is not required.

Library closed: The Vashon Library will be closed Thursday, April 16, for staff training.

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

Women Hold the Key talk: Tina Shattuck, founder and executive director of Women Hold the Key, will speak at 1 p.m. Friday, April 10, about the organization’s mission of building community through gatherings, celebration, support and shared learning.

Friends weaving with Friends: “Art with Students at Chautauqua: Friends Weaving with Friends,” hosted by Barbara “Dusty” Gustafson, will be held from 1:45 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 15. The session pairs elders and youth to learn traditional weaving through storytelling and hands-on practice. Materials will be provided for a shared or individual project, including cardboard looms, yarn, ribbon, cordage and beads. The program is free; sign up by calling 206-463-5173.

Annual spring tea: The annual Spring Tea will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 19. Tea and treats will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to wear a fun hat. RSVPs are requested by Thursday, April 16, and a $5 donation is suggested. The event is organized by the Fun Committee.

Strength training: A weekly session of strength training will take place from 8:45-9:30 a.m. Mondays at the Center. Sit or stand; all levels welcome. The program is also offered Wednesdays.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.

King County Cemetery District #1: Meetings are typically held at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, at the cemetery office at 19631 Singer Rd SW. Visit vashoncemetery.org. The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday April 10.